Before killing his sister, Alberto Scagni wanted to meet the comedian Luca Bizzarri. The messages in the hands of the investigators

New details have emerged on the crime committed by Alberto Scagni, the man who broke the life of his sister Alice Scagni forever last May 1st. Details which, for the investigators, would confirm the mental instability of the accused.

A few hours before showing up at Alice’s house and committing the crime, Alberto Scagni sent some private messages to comedian Luca Bizzarri. In the previous days she had already insulted and threatened him in some public posts.

Politely, Luca Bizzarri responded to his requests, trying to calm the waters. Alberto Scagni asked him for a face to face meetinghis attitude oscillated between that of a fan happy to talk to his idol and that of an aggressive hater who wanted to meet him to make him pay.

The messages ended up among the elements of the crime, because according to the investigators they would confirm themental instability of man. When asked to meet, the comedian asked the man why all those threats and what he was looking for from him. But when Alberto didn’t receive the ‘Yes’ he expected, he changed his attitude again,

I will come to terms with the fact that Yes or No are either forbidden or difficult answers. How to put your face instead of your voice. You are a really good boy. Good day, indeed good life.

Luca Bizzarri concluded the conversation, replying:

To you, and unlike you, mine is a sincere wish.

A few hours after that brief conversation and the insults to Luca Bizzarri, Alberto Scagni called his father, demanding money. When his parent refused, he showed up at his sister Alice’s house and got forever ruined his life.

The man continued to demand money from his family, who were tired and had repeatedly alerted the police. Even that same day, but nobody intervened. They had even turned to the mental health center, only managing to get an appointment for May 2, the day after the crime.