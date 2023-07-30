The 2023 Women’s Soccer World Cup had not left us many surprises in the first two dates. So far: the schoice of Colombia He hit the table by beating Germany, one of the powers, 2-1, with goals from Alegría and Vanegas, on the hour.
The Colombian girls had to face none other than Germany, who had thrashed Morocco 6-0 in their debut, and although with the peace of mind that they had started their journey in this World Cup with a win, they knew that the clash was important for them. begin to position themselves for the round of 16.
In this way, Colombia already has 6 points and they remain as sole leaders of Group H before facing their last group match, which will be against the Moroccans. When will that match be played? We go over it.
How is the fixture of the Colombian team in the 2023 Women’s World Cup?
Colombia will play the third match on Thursday, August 3 in Perth, Australia. They depend on themselves to be first, a win would secure their place, but if they tie and Germany don’t win they would also be first. If they finish first, they will play against the second in the group from Brazil, France, Jamaica and Panama, while if they finish in second place they will play against the first in that same area.
|
GAME
|
DATE
|
SCHEDULE
|
STADIUM
|
COLOMBIA-MOROCCO
|
THURSDAY 3/8
|
05:00 (COL)
|
HBF Park
What time does Colombia play against Morocco by country?
12.00 in Spain, 07:00 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 06:00 in Bolivia and Venezuela, 05:00 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, and 04:00 in Mexico
When is the 2023 Women’s World Cup final?
The grand final of the 2023 Women’s Soccer World Cup will be held at 12:00 p.m. (Spanish time) on August 20, 2023.
