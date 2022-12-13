León, Guanajuato.- There are only a few days left to celebrate Christmas, we share with you what is the true meaning of the Christmas Wreath which is also known as advent wreath, is a Christian symbol that announces the start of the four weeks of Advent and the arrival of Christmas. It is characterized by being a crown made with pine or fir branches and having four candles.

The meaning of the word advent is of Latin origin and means “coming”, in this case it represents the coming of Jesus Christ in the Christian faith, the event is celebrated four weeks before Christmas.

The origin of the Christmas wreath dates back to pagan cults that originated in Northern Europe, in which it was customary to make a circle with branches, leaves and on which several candles were placed.

The circle represents the rebirth of nature after winter, It is considered a symbol of hope for the arrival of spring, as well as the passing of the seasons of the year.

The candles were used to praise the sun god. and worship it as a symbol of life, so that it would not stop illuminating the dark and cold days of the year, which in the northern hemisphere coincides with winter.

Then in the evangelization of pagan peoples by Christians, the rite of the crown was adapted to explain the Christian faith and the meaning of Christmas.

In the Christian tradition, the circle reflects the cycle of the seasons, the branches and leaves symbolize nature, and the candles represent the origin and source of life through light.

