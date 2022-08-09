Ten years ago, the government communication process started from Sharjah, a path that began with an ambitious idea and a deep belief in the importance of consolidating the relationship between the public and government institutions in the country, with the importance of government communication becoming a cumulative and advanced scientific method in the region in general.

Over the past 10 years, we have succeeded in achieving many of the interim goals that we set in pursuit of our strategic goal, and the concept of government communication has spread, and institutions are competing with each other for the best performance in communication, as we see every year in the files submitted to the Sharjah Government Communication Award, and until we transform these achievements To a base on which to build the next phase and the new level of government communication, we are accustomed from time to time to share with you our assessment of what has been achieved, to put our hands on the elements of strength, to identify the gaps and work to overcome them.

From the outset, we set a strategic goal to support endeavors towards reaching an integrated system of government communication, bringing together official and private institutions in a single cultural framework, embodied in consensus on the vision on issues and public interests, whether cultural, economic, developmental, social and national, so that they are The messages addressed to the local, regional and global audience are unified in their general framework and are not far from each other or contradictory and conflicting, in addition to emphasizing the importance of investing in all influential elements of power such as heritage, culture, arts, social values ​​and human morals that our society possesses, and this requires the public’s involvement in the communication mission to be Our system is integrated and harmonious.

It is true that supporting the building of an integrated government communication system was our strategic goal from the beginning, but this goal is a means in itself that supports the strategic goals of the UAE society, and with the presence of an advanced communication system, the positive image of the state that our leadership and institutions succeeded in building globally, and the state’s competitiveness are enhanced. In the field of investment, living, work and building long-term partnerships, but at the global level, we wanted, through the forum, to contribute to shedding light on urgent issues such as development and sustainability, improving the quality of life of societies and facing the challenges that stand in their way, and working with our partners to build communication mechanisms that serve these ambitions. and support its realization.

Now 10 years later, what has come of our list of goals and ambitions? Where are we from our strategic goal? Have we succeeded in making Sharjah an incubator for the most important event that addresses and discusses every year how to consolidate links between society and its institutions and enhance cooperation between them to build a better tomorrow? Have we succeeded in placing government communication at the top of the priorities of institutions in the public and private sectors? Have we succeeded in clarifying the basic features of the science of communication and building the path of its permanent and continuous development? The most important question is, have we succeeded in delivering our message to the public?

After this experience, of course, we have the keys to the answers to these questions. There are tangible things that have been achieved, knowing that the process of communication and communication sciences is in an endless upward path. The more we learn, the more we realize that we need to know more, and the more we achieve, we see it as a station. Through it, we continue our endless path in understanding and practicing the sciences of relations between humans, but it remains necessary to judge our path in front of the most important element in the communication equation, which is the public, so what does the public say about the government communication process? Soon we will know the answer, and based on the opinion of our audience, which we eagerly await, we will have many programs and initiatives that respond to it.

Director General of Sharjah Government Media Office