He 2024 South American Pre-Olympic Tournament, that will serve to define the two South American teams that will participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, is about to conclude its group stage, in the tournament that is being held in Venezuela for the first time.
Participating in the tournament are 10 teams with footballers under 23 years of age belonging to CONMEBOL, but just two They will be the ones who will get the ticket for one of the great sporting events of the year.
The Argentine team beat 5-0 Chili for the fourth date of Group B and secured his classification next to Paraguay to the final home run of the Pre-Olympic: Thiago Almada was the star of the match with two goals and an assist to Santiago Castro, while Aaron Quirós and Luciano Gondou scored the remaining goals. Now you will face Uruguay, which is already eliminated.
Argentina and Paraguay (7 points each) are those classified for the next phase, as we have marked, since with the last date to be played no one can catch them. Uruguay, Chile and Peru were left with 3 units each, and will seek to finish their participation in the best possible way, as well as for their boys to continue showing themselves in the eyes of the football world, as in the case of Luciano Rodríguez, the “charrúa” star who He is wanted by River Plate and by teams in Europe.
The Argentine team led by Javier Mascherano must finish in the top two in the final home run, where the teams from Brazil, Paraguay and Venezuela will also participate. On February 5 they will play against “Vinotinto”, on the 8th of the same month against the Paraguayans and will close on the 11th against Brazil.
This sporting event, one of the most anticipated by all fans, will kick off on Friday, July 26, while it will conclude on Sunday, August 11. Will Argentina manage to qualify in soccer?
