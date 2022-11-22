The Argentine team started the World Cup on the wrong foot and surprisingly lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia. Despite the anger over the result, all is not lost for Lionel Scaloni’s team and hours later he received good news from the other group match.
Poland and Mexico drew 0-0, so the Albiceleste continues to depend on itself to qualify for the round of 16. Although it is true that there is no margin for error, even there are chances that he can finish in the first position.
The first thing that should happen is to win both games and finish with six points. Then you have to wait for Arabia to score less than three points or to score just three points and finish with the same number of points.
In that case it would be important to know what the tiebreaker system is like in the World Cup. The first thing to look for is find the goal difference and if they are equal there, the team with the most goals in favor is first.
The truth is that the National Team must bet on achieving the first objective, which is to qualify, and the icing on the cake could be finishing in first position.
