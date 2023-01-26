The Argentine National Team led by Javier Mascherano achieved its first victory in the South American U-20 that is being played in Colombia. This victory occurred in the third match of the Albiceleste team, since they defeated their Peruvian counterpart 1-0 with a goal by Gino Infantino after a series of rebounds after an Argentine free kick.
After this match, Brazil, already classified and who had just defeated Argentina 3-1, drew against Colombia 1-1 and left the Argentine team with chances to qualify for the final hexagonal that will give them places for the World Cup. category that will be held in Indonesia from May 20 to June 11 of this year but will also deliver 3 places for the Pan American Games that will be held in October of this year as well.
Looking ahead to the last date of the group stage, the Brazilians lead the group with seven points for having a goal difference of +5. Paraguay also has 7 points but their goal difference is +2. They are followed by the Colombians who have 5 units, Argentina with 3 and Peru, already eliminated, did not add points.
What does Argentina need to qualify?
With Brazilians and Paraguayans already classified for the next stage, the last ticket will be decided between the locals and the Argentine team. For those led by Javier Mascherano the only option to access the final Hexagonal is by winning the match against the coffee growers while these with a tie will pass the round and continue in competition. In case of victory for the Argentine team, the goal difference will not matter.
