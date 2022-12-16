The Abu Dhabi Police General Command announced its participation in the third Abu Dhabi Family Forum for the year 2022, which is organized by the Family Development Foundation under the slogan “Quality of Family Life in the Fifty”, from December 13 to 18 on Al Hudayriat Island, as a strategic partner in the forum.

Abu Dhabi Police stressed the importance of the forum in highlighting the role of the family in building societies, and contributing to enhancing public confidence in the services provided by the various police departments and introducing them to them.

Participating in the main stations of the forum are the Community Police Department at the (Sustainable Fifty Families) station, the Department of Police Sports Education and Medical Services at the (Quality of Life Health) station, the Center for Information and Communication Systems, and the Future Foresight Department at the (Family, Artificial Intelligence and Skills) station. the future ) .

Abu Dhabi Police stated that the Traffic and Patrols Directorate displays its various patrols, such as the Happiness Patrol, the Sports Patrol and the Child Patrol, during the forum, as part of participating in external events, informing the public of its various tasks, in addition to organizing a children’s studio with AR technology, various competitions and awareness workshops.

It also displays the “Aman” service, which is concerned with receiving information from the public of all kinds (security – community – traffic – other) to enhance the community role in maintaining the security and stability of society. The Security Information Department also offers daily cultural and police competitions and gifts through the (Happiness Hour) paragraph. Valuable to the public, the Department of Protocol and Public Relations displays through the Legacy Police Department old military vehicles and old military uniforms.

She stressed that the audience of the forum will enjoy the national and traditional music presented by the Abu Dhabi Police, and a show by the Abu Dhabi Police “cavalrymen”. A number of members of the “We are all police” initiative will also participate in helping the audience and guiding them when entering and leaving.