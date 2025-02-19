02/19/2025



It is not an easy week for the referee José Luis Munuera Montero. Indicated by much of Madridism after its arbitration last weekend in the Sadar, where Real Madrid did not go from the draw (1-1) and ended It has a company dedicated to consulting and sports management that could have maintained professional relations with the Federation, LaLiga, UEFA and some clubs such as Manchester City, The Aston Villa or the Paris Saint-Germain, something that would be incompatible with The Ethical Code of the Collegiate.

Hours after the news was known, the Federation announced that it opened an investigation to the referee assigned to the Andalusian school, “in compliance with the codes of good governance that govern all the actions of the Royal Spanish Football Federation.” A decision that made the Jienense, while providing his collaboration with the analysis of the federative entity, took the floor through a statement to explain and deny a possible conflict of interests due to their double work activity.

Munuera Montero denied that her company, which is called ‘Talentus Sports Speakers’ has ever billed any economic amount to clubs, federations or companies of the sports industry, and assured that its activity is limited to Seminars and talks of athletes to organizations to move “the transverse values ​​of sport.”

“The company ‘Talentus Sports Speakers’, a company participated by the Collegiate José Luis Munuera, has not billed any amount to any sports entity since its creation, whether they are clubs, federations or companies of the sports industry,” he explains in his note. «This company, which began its activity less than a year ago, aims that different athletes can transfer to different organizations the transverse values ​​of sport, through the narration of their personal experiences, as shown on its website ».









The collegiate also refers to a portal within the professional contact platform ‘LinkedIn‘, Under the name ‘Talentus Sports recruitment’ which would be complementary to the main activity of the company and as explained “a function of giving added value to the potential assistants of the talks, mostly postuniversity young people in search of their first professional opportunity, making known the numerous job offers published in This social network, ”explains Munuera Montero in an extensive statement, published on its social networks. “In this way, hundreds of employment offers published by the Sports Companies or Organizations have been disseminated, which is directly redirected to the ‘LinkedIn’ profile of each of the organizations.” «This has been done in all cases without any consideration by companies, clubs or organizations, Those who have not even been contacted, nor have they received any commercial approach ».

What offers ‘talentus’ on your website?

But what exactly does José Luis Munuera Montero’s company do? In addition to the referee’s own explanation, to delimit the activities of ‘Talentus Sports Speakers‘You can go to Your websitewhere the services it offers to its customers are collected.

The company is defined as «A dissemination platform formed by a team of speakers linked to sport which connects large sports values ​​with companies and organizations. Each member of our team brings experience, trajectory and excellence ».

On the main page of its website, ‘talentus’ delimits both its “mission” and its “vision.” Thus, he says that «our mission is to promote a culture of excellence and talent within organizations through the inspiration offered by sports values. We firmly believe that the principles and skills developed in sport, such as teamwork, determination and overcoming challenges, are transformers for business success ».

To promote the “impulse” that it can give to its clients, the entity presumes that their events “have helped companies improve leadership, increase team cohesion and strengthen organizational resilience”, that “customers have experienced significant transformations in their employees, inspiring them to achieve their maximum potential »and that their” success cases demonstrate the long -term impact that our services can have on the culture and performance of the organizations ».

Entering In the “services” section, it offers three different. On the one hand Conferences In great events, in which “three outstanding speakers” would participate that “share their life, personal or professional stories,” with a “brilliant staging and shocking audiovisual resources.”

Also Seminars“Carefully designed, with the quality and presence of the brand, adapted to smaller spaces”, and with “two high -level speakers.”

Finally it has «exclusive experiences», Which defines as events« of dynamic participation with our speakers. Activities such as lunches, round tables, autograph signature or photocall ». He adds that they would have an “individualized design.”

The main activity of ‘Talentus Sports Speakers’ would therefore be Give talks of different size, with outstanding speakers from the world of sportwhich qualifies as “high profile” and “with outstanding trajectories in sport”, and of which at another point on the webs They have been trained to give their best ».

Finally, in a new point of its ‘Home’ on the Internet, the company of Munuera Montero points out that its clients “receive, throughout the development of the program, the impulse, support and monitoring of Talentus.” «We will agree together The characteristics and staging of the event, depending on your budget», Adds.

However, both in its official statement and in a later interview with the program ‘The great game‘ of COPEthe referee has insisted that in no case has he billed sports clubs or federations. «In life, no sports entity has ever paid me, never. Tomorrow I will send to the RFEF the invoices of the conferences that I have done. Zero euros, zero links with any entity ».

“I try to convey the values ​​of arbitration”

«It has been a day moved, when I saw the news I was the first to call the RFEF and put myself in their hands to grab all this bulge and lies that have been poured. We have been accustomed for a few months … », he explained at night on the radio. «I have been an active and direct part to clarify which is the company I direct. We are very calm, wanting to clarify things and deny the slander and falsehoods that have been poured. When I have seen the news I have said ‘this cannot be’. I have called the RFEF and, the first to have poured false information about me, will go forward. It is already in my law firm ».

«I’ve been giving lectures for many years. I try to transmit arbitration values ​​to young people. As I have been doing a long time, a company occurred to me. I have a year, I and more athletes give conferences to companies of all kinds. As an extra service, and there has come all the mess, for free we people who go to these conferences, we give a free service in ‘LinkedIn‘And without any link, which is clear, neither economic nor of contact, in which we make a database with the job offers generated by sport, basketball, tennis, football … so that young people who have Made a postgraduate degree in sport they have a reference site to be able to see those job offers. Point and end. There is nothing else, ”he settled.