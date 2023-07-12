Featherweight is a phenomenon in regional Mexican music, the particular style of its vocalist Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija and the instrumentation of his corridos lying down took the subgenre global.

Today we will answer what it means What does ‘Super güera’ mean in Sinaloa and other parts of Mexico? The popular phrase of the corrido ‘El Rápido’who had a second moment of success with the voice of the Featherweight singer and with the characteristic style of the lying down.

If you read this, you probably already know that the group reached first place on the Spotify charts with the song ‘Ella Baila Sola’, however, the aforementioned corrido is one of the most viral on social networks since they were recorded singing it live without shirt and accompanying himself with a guitar.

What does super güera mean?

According to the Royal Academy of Language (RAE), ‘super’ means: “Prefix that adds the senses of ‘above or above’ to the base word”.

On the other hand, ‘güera’ in Mexico, is the following: “said of a person, ‘with blond hair’: «You are not blond like your father and your sister, but moreno»”.

Now, in the context of the corrido ‘El Rápido’ it is mentioned as follows: “And a Super güera, panther grips, with a disc horn and nine on her leg. Calm character, he is bad and angry and the one who fights him wakes up sheltered.”

In Sinaloa and other parts of the country, when someone talks about a ‘super güera’, they are referring to a semi-automatic pistol. single action with a hammer in sight, according to the website specialized in weapons “Armeria Alberdi” in its publication named “STAR Pistol model S SUPER short 9 caliber (.380) nº 1115765”.

Now, when saying ‘super güera’, reference is made to a gun that is gold in color, or typically covered in gold as a luxury for people with high purchasing power.