Luis de la Fuente’s Spanish team has been on the path to victory. With yesterday’s victory against Scotland, qualification for the next Euro2024 to be played in Germany seems increasingly more attainable, as they currently have 12 points, are second in the group and have one game less than the Scots, who are first. with fifteen points.
Spain still has three games left to play to close the eight that must be played in the classification, and the one that is nominated as the key game to take first place in the group is the one that will be played next Sunday at 8:45 p.m. against Norway in Oslo, as it is the team that has been going strong from behind. Solbakken’s men, led by Erling Haaland, will come into this match with morale through the roof after beating Cyprus 0-4 with a stellar performance by the Manchester City striker, who scored two goals.
Currently the first classified in this group is the Scottish team despite having lost in the last match against the Spanish team. The first two in each group qualify for the Euro Cup.
The key match at the moment is the one that will be played next Sunday against Norway,
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
Points
|
1
|
Scotland
|
fifteen
|
2
|
Spain
|
12
|
3
|
Norway
|
10
|
4
|
Georgia
|
4
|
5
|
Cyprus
|
0
Barring a historic catastrophe, Spain has everything in sight to be in Euro2024. At 90min we dare to say that it has a foot and a half in next summer’s event, but it still cannot be taken for granted. To do this they must beat Norway next Sunday. A victory would seal the pass, as they would only obtain 15 points and leave Norway with 10 with only three available at play. The other option being considered is a draw and a victory in any of the two remaining games.
If they win next Sunday, they would tie on 15 points with Norway and they should wait to see the results of both teams in the two days. In case of a tie on points, we would have to look at the goal difference.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Norway
|
11-15-2023
|
20:45 ESP, 15:45 MEX, 12:45 ARG
|
Euro 2024 qualifying phase
|
Cyprus
|
11-16-2023
|
19:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
Euro 2024 qualifying phase
|
Georgia
|
11-19-2023
|
20:45 ESP, 15:45 MEX, 12:45 ARG
|
Euro 2024 qualifying phase
