The Red her pass to the next round of the Eurocup against Slovakia is played this afternoon, where she depends on herself to get the pass. We see what options you have to be among the 16 qualified teams.
Getting a win against Slovakia would be synonymous with being inside. Depending on the result in the other match between Poland and Sweden, he could even finish in first place, but the important thing is that by winning he would already be inside.
If Poland were to win, there would be a double tie at four points and Spain would have five. On the other hand, if there were a draw and Spain won, the different tiebreaker criteria would have to be applied to decide the leader.
A draw against Slovakia would allow it to enter as one of the best third only if Poland failed to beat Sweden, since in this case Red would be in fourth position. It could be a positive result but depending on the other stake, with which Spain would not be responsible for its fate.
For its part, a defeat would automatically leave Luis Enrique’s team out of the competition.
This afternoon (6:00 p.m. Spanish time) the Group E matches will begin in peninsular time, with all the qualifiers and the corresponding groups being known at night, when the Group F matches such as Portugal-France or Germany-Hungary end, where the initial beep will sound three hours later.
Leave a Reply