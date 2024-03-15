What is reported by politicians and what sticks with the audience? The example of Bavaria shows how entertainment is coming to the fore.

DThe Bavarian state government has recently produced all sorts of news. For example, Prime Minister Markus Söder presented his plans for a lunar control center. He was also in Sweden, where he held discussions on the topics of energy and hydrogen, defense as well as research and high-tech. Söder also visited Tactical Air Force Squadron 74 in Neuburg an der Donau, whose elite soldiers went to Latvia as part of a NATO mission. Last but not least, the state government abandoned its plans to immediately transfer Uniper hydroelectric power plants into the hands of the Free State.

What has been reported about it and what has stuck? For example, that Söder said, “the moon is sexy,” and that the Sinatra song “Fly Me To The Moon” was played when the control center plans were presented. In addition, Söder had photos taken of himself in the style of Top Gun Maverick at the air force squadron. Not least that he sang karaoke in the ABBA Museum in Stockholm and let sled dogs drive him through the winter wonderland.