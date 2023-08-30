Silvia Cornejo is a well-known Peruvian model who won Miss Peru and the Miss Tourism Queen International. Cornejo also had an important stint on Peruvian television, in which he hosted ‘Que vivan las mujeres’, ‘Edición Limitada’ and the ‘América noticias’ block of shows. After a while, he put aside the small screen to start new projects.

At the time, it was also known that Silvia Cornejo moved to the United States; however, little is known about what she does today. Next, we tell you about her.

What does Silvia Cornejo do after moving away from television?

According to information from his official Instagram profile, Silvia Cornejo He has his own business. She has an online store called Silvia Cornejo, in which she offers different items of clothing, such as skirts, polo shirts, dresses or tunics. According to her website, deliveries are made nationwide and care is only virtual.

Likewise, Cornejo also works as a model and is very active on social networks. The ex-miss Peru usually shares the activities and events in which she participates in the United States through her Instagram account. She also usually shares the visits she makes to both Lima and her hometown of Trujillo.

Silvia Cornejo is 36 years old and stands out as a businesswoman and model. Photo: composition LR/Instagran/Silvia Cornejo

How old is Silvia Cornejo?

Silvia Cornejo is 36 years old. The remembered TV host was born on January 9, 1987 in La Libertad. She is the mother of one son and has extensive experience as a model, since she won Miss Peru 2006 and represented the country in the miss World that same year.

Subsequently, she won the Miss Tourism Queem International which was held in China. While, in 2011, she was elected Lady Peru and competed on behalf of the nation in the pageant lady worldin which she was first runner-up.