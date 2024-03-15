Will Shell follow its American competitors and opt for a future full of fossil energy, despite its previous greening promises? Or is Shell actually at the forefront of greening, and is it only increasing the distance to its pursuers?

That question is topical again now that Shell released its long-awaited report last week renewed sustainability strategy has announced. A double picture emerges from the review. On the one hand, Shell is weakening an important climate target, and even scrapping one. On the other hand, the company is introducing a new, striking climate goal that the American concerns Exxon and Chevron do not even have.

In any case, the weakening of the existing goals is confirmation for the critics that Shell is taking its greening less and less seriously. Under new CEO Wael Sawan, who took office at the beginning of 2023, Shell has already made a number of 'changes' to the sustainability policy that was still internationally acclaimed in 2020, when it was devised by his predecessor Ben van Beurden.

For example, Shell stopped selling sustainably generated electricity to households in the United Kingdom and Germany, because this would not produce sufficient returns. And a target to pump 1 to 2 percent less oil annually until 2030 was actually scrapped (although, according to Shell itself, this was because the end goal, 20 percent less oil production, had already been achieved).

Sawan explained both steps by saying that Shell must not forget to make enough profit, otherwise shareholders would walk away. And if the shareholders walk away, you are screwed as a capital-intensive company like Shell. Unfortunately, says Sawan, it is now mainly renewable energy that cannot yet be made that much of a return, and which is therefore the burden of the bill.

According to Mark van Baal, founder of the activist 'green' shareholder collective Follow This, the weakening and deletion of the two (interim) climate goals is a sign that Sawan is now “obsessed with the lagging share price” of Shell compared to that of its competitors in the USA

But it new ones climate goal, an ambition to also reduce CO 2 According to Shell itself, reducing emissions released when using fuels by customers in absolute quantities (the so-called scope 3 emissions) shows that it goes further than other oil companies. Because the Americans categorically refuse to include such goals, because customers must be responsible for reducing their consumption. Shell itself did not want to come up with these kinds of goals for a long time, but is now changing tack. And if you ask Sawan, that is proof that Shell is the fossil energy company that you as an investor should invest your money in if you want to help the transition to a cleaner and more sustainable energy supply.

Gap

Climate ambitions of fossil energy companies, just like financial performance, are difficult to compare. If only because every company pursues its own, 'unique' goals. And even if companies do have the same standards, they often use different 'calibration years' against which, for example, reduction obligations are compared. Shell often uses 2016 for this. But the British BP again uses 2019 and the French Total uses 2015.

It makes quite a difference what the CO 2 emissions are precise in such a benchmark year. If it is relatively high, then you have to do considerably more with an emissions reduction target of, say, 40 percent than with slightly lower emissions.

What is more or less certain is that Shell has considerably more and more far-reaching goals than its American competitors. Apart from their missing targets to reduce customer emissions in absolute terms, Exxon and Chevron also have much less ambitious plans to reduce leaks of methane – an even more powerful greenhouse gas than CO 2 – to counteract. And where Shell hopes to stop flaring natural gas completely by 2025 (routine flaring), Exxon does not want to go further than a decline of 60 to 70 percent – ​​in 2030, five years later.

The customer determines the ambition

Important note: it is often about ambitions, not about hard, binding agreements. In fact, there is often no underlying policy to achieve those goals. Hidden in a footnote at the very back of the revised greening strategy, Shell warns, for example, that it remains to be seen whether its 'mother of all climate ambitions' (CO 2 -neutral in 2050) is achieved. The policy for this has not yet been fully developed: Shell does not plan further ahead than ten years.

Moreover, it also depends on what society wants in the coming years, according to Shell. If customers do not want or have the money to buy an electric car, it is of course difficult for Shell to sell less fossil energy. In short, Shell follows the customer with that ambition. This is in fact no different for other fossil energy companies.

Shell's new scope goal is also not unique. BP and Total have similar goals, apparently even slightly stricter (although they are difficult to compare due to different benchmark years). BP previously had a sharper target, but it has weakened it earlier, due to the same pressure that Sawan says he is under.

In any case, what is certain is that Shell is trying to do both. Joining the Americans and going green. The latter has also been imposed by the judge. In 2021, the court in The Hague ruled, in a case brought by Milieudefensie, that Shell had to do significantly more to become more sustainable. So in a sense Sawan is stuck.

This was reflected in the reaction of investors to the update on Thursday: it hardly did anything to the company's stock price. The price rose a percentage or two, not very much, but at least there was no massive criticism of the change in strategy. Apparently the majority of investors in Shell think it's a good thing, is the conclusion. Or do supporters and opponents more or less balance each other out – exactly what Shell might have hoped for.

Anyone who lists the Dutch shareholders in Shell suddenly realizes that Shell is really no longer a Dutch company

This dissatisfied Van Baal Follow This So. Van Baal has been trying to get shareholders behind him for years to jointly put Shell, and other major oil multinationals such as Total Energies, Exxon Mobil, BP and Chevron, on a more climate-friendly course, through resolutions that are put to the vote at shareholder meetings. Van Baal hopes that more and more shareholders will increase the pressure on Shell to enforce more ambitious climate goals that are in line with the Paris climate agreement.

But Shell is a gigantic company, and that of course makes it difficult to exert influence. The market value of the company is more than 210 billion dollars (almost 195 billion euros). That market value has been cut up in more than 3.21 billion shares. The same applies to other oil companies: BP has 2.82 billion shares outstanding, Chevron 1.86 billion, Exxon Mobil 3.97 billion and Total Energies 2.33 billion. If you want to have a say, you have to buy a lot of shares.

And that's where it gets complicated. Because what can you do with a share anyway? You have the right to vote, but for what exactly? On balance, under British law (where Shell has its head office and is therefore legally established), shareholders cannot do much more than either reject the annual report or dismiss the board. They are allowed to put topics on the agenda, but not to sit in the chair of the board. Resolutions such as those of Follow This are therefore formulated as recommendations, not as assignments to the board.

But even if shareholders want to give a signal, it is still quite a hassle to gain some weight behind it. Anyone who lists the top ten largest shareholders of Shell will see that there is only a very select group of shareholders who can consider themselves a little influence. The American investment firm Vanguard is the largest, with 3.54 percent of Shell shares. These represent a value of $7.3 billion. Then comes the Norwegian government fund with 3.03 percent, followed by three different funds from asset manager BlackRock.

Voting power

The entire top ten investors in Shell, which mainly consists of American and British asset managers, have a voting power of just over 15 percent. And, not entirely surprising: the top ten together also have a significant influence on the other major oil and gas companies: with the European companies Total and BP they also have just over 15 percent, and with the American oil companies Chevron and ExxonMobil they reach just under a quarter.

Anyone who lists the Dutch shareholders in Shell suddenly realizes that Shell is really no longer a Dutch company. All registered investors with the Netherlands as their home country together hold no more than 0.22 percent of the shares (and therefore also of the votes). And that 0.22 percent is also polluted by companies such as Goldman Sachs, which are part of Shell through Dutch subsidiaries. MN Services, the largest Dutch investor in Shell after Goldman, manages a total of 0.04 percent of the Shell shares on behalf of pension funds PMT and PME. Van Lanschot, Aegon or Robeco may be the big boys here, but at Shell they do not get further than 0.01 percent of the votes. Then you can shout whatever you want, they won't really hear you.

This underrepresentation of the Dutch, or even the European voice, is also because many larger investors have already left Shell. Pension fund ABP, for example, left Shell out of dissatisfaction with climate policy. This also meant that the influence that the fund could have on the company's price disappeared.

The very fact that it is so difficult for shareholders to unite and really exercise power may give Sawan and his associates the space to adjust course themselves. Both in the 'good' and in the 'bad' direction. The final goals are still years away, so the oil and gas companies still have a lot of freedom in how they choose to get there.

However, the big question remains whether by shifting the goal posts in the short term, the climate goals and business future will still be feasible in the longer term. Although the 'oils' do not have to listen too much to their shareholders, a significant loss of confidence and a sharply falling stock price will certainly become a signal that cannot be ignored for the directors of Shell, BP and the others.

Ultimately, the shareholders do have that power.

