sasha kapsunov He is a very loved Peruvian actor in the country thanks to his roles in various television shows. He started his career in the children’s program ‘America Kids’ in 2007, and since then has appeared in various productions of America TVwhich include ‘This is life’, ‘The akdemia’ and ‘Back to the neighborhood’. In 2023, she joined the TV series ‘At the bottom there is room’ (AFHS) to give life to Dr. Cortez, July’s co-worker, with whom she could have an affair in the future, according to viewers’ speculation.

Although Kapsunov is not an unknown figure on television, the truth is that he was away for a long time, and in recent years he has dedicated himself to other jobs, which are far from the small screen. Next, we tell you what the actor does in addition to ‘AFHS‘.

What does Sasha Kapsunov do outside of ‘AFHS’?

Aleksandr Sasha Kapsunov Braguin He is not only an actor, but also a broadcaster, audiovisual communicator, influencer and drone pilot. In their social networksit can be seen that it advertises various brands, which vary from clothing to beers, such as Agora, Levi’s, Footlose, Heineiken, Vencedor paints, among others.

He also has his own audiovisual production company and, thanks to his use of the drone, he has been able to record specialized content for different brands.

The Peruvian actor has dedicated himself to various jobs before joining ‘AFHS’. Photo: Sasha Kapsunov/Instagram

In which programs has Sasha Kapsunov participated?

The young actor has participated in different Peruvian programs and series.

“This is life”

“America Kids”

“The Academy”

“We are Family”

“Back in the Neighborhood”

“At the bottom there is room”

How old is he and what is the height of Sasha Kapsunov?

The new pull of the Efraín Alguilar series was born on July 5, 1993. He is currently 30 years old. Likewise, the height of the former member of the remembered children’s program ‘América Kids’ is 1.75 m according to the Wikiwand site.

Sasha Kapsunov returned to the small screen after several years of absence. Photo: America TV

Sasha Kapsunov on entering AFHS

Sasha Kapsunov, through his social networks, revealed how he feels after returning to the small screen, in the most popular series of the moment.

“Very happy for the opportunity. Going back to acting is one of the best feelings in life. I really enjoy this new character, I hope you also have fun with the scenes,” said the actor.

