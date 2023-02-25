Western support for Moldova grows as country rejects Russian political meddling. Although small, Ukraine’s western neighbor is of strategic importance in the war – and has attracted Russia’s interest for decades. It was a landmark gesture by Joe Biden. The US president asked his Moldovan counterpart, Maia Sandu, to attend a meeting with representatives of the nine NATO member countries in Central and Southeast Europe, in Warsaw, on Feb. joining the alliance.

During a speech, Biden addressed Sandu directly: “I am proud to be with you and the freedom-loving Moldovan people,” he said, leading those present to applaud her.

But Biden’s action highlights a serious situation. Wedged between Ukraine and northwest Romania, the Republic of Moldova has long feared it could be the next victim of Russian aggression, with military threats from Moscow taking on an increasingly belligerent tone.

Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin overturned a 2012 decree in which the Kremlin guaranteed Moldova’s sovereignty. Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had warned that Russia was trying to force out Sandu’s pro-European leadership. Moscow responded on February 23 and said that it was Ukraine that was planning a military intervention in Moldova.

What is all this noise about? And why is the tiny Republic of Moldova, with only 3.5 million inhabitants, moving ever closer to the center of the war?

The strategic importance of Transnistria

Moldova was the first country after the collapse of the Soviet Union in which Russia supported the separatists, sparking a bloody war that lasted several months in 1992. The result was a frozen conflict, with pro-Moscow forces ruling Transnistria, a narrow strip of land in eastern Moldova that is home to many Russian speakers, for over three decades. Some 2,000 Russian troops are still stationed there, despite Moscow securing a withdrawal of its troops from the region in 1999. Europe’s largest arms depot, containing some 20,000 tonnes of ammunition and military equipment, is also located nearby. from the Transnistrian village of Cobasna.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago, Transnistria has become strategically more important than ever. Russia could not only open a western front to attack Ukraine from there, but also foment internal chaos in Moldova, creating a crisis on NATO’s southeastern external border.

Blocked smuggling routes

Separatist forces in Transnistria would likely have an interest in such a scenario. In recent decades, they financed themselves, among other things, with massive smuggling operations that also crossed into Ukrainian territory. Since the start of the war, however, Ukraine has closed the border with Transnistria, which is now facing economic collapse.

Initially, after the outbreak of war, Sandu and his pro-European government adopted a cautious posture of solidarity with Ukraine, with the aim of avoiding confrontation with Moscow.

But since the European autumn, the European Union (EU) candidate country has sought closer ties with the West after Moscow continued to cut off gas supplies and supported opposition parties in their attempts to destabilize the country’s domestic political situation. country. This led Sandu to the conclusion that any attempts at reconciliation with Moscow would be in vain.

End of neutrality?

Moldova then began to source its energy supplies from countries other than Russia at an accelerated pace.

In addition, the country began to openly discuss whether and how the status of neutrality enshrined in the Constitution should and can be changed. An upgrade of the country’s nearly defenseless armed forces is also under discussion – a few weeks ago Germany delivered the first Piranha-type armored vehicles to Moldova.

Currently, the country could hardly defend itself even against the separatists in Transnistria, who probably have dozens of main battle tanks and other heavy military equipment, along with large stockpiles of ammunition. Ukraine has therefore offered to provide military assistance if Moscow and the separatists provoke a conflict. But any suggestion that Ukraine is planning military intervention in Moldova is preposterous and, at best, a pretext for the Kremlin to justify its belligerence. Ukraine can certainly do without committing its military resources to a second front.

One thing, however, that Putin has achieved in the region is to force Moldova to decisively free itself from Moscow’s stranglehold after three decades of ambivalence.

The change received support beyond symbolic gestures such as the one made by Biden in Warsaw: Romania, colloquially known as Moldova’s “big brother”, already shares language, culture and a long common history with its small neighbor, and has offered levels growing support for achieving economic independence from Russia.