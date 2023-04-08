Robert Powell He is perhaps the most remembered Jesus Christ actor of all time. The feature film “Jesus of Nazareth”, in which he gave life to the main character, Jesus, was directed by Franco Zeffirelli and nominated for an Emmy and six BAFTA Awards. The film was not without controversy due to the story that was told, they even tried to veto its transmission.

Despite projection obstacles, “Jesus of Nazareth” It has become one of the most iconic and remembered religious quotes of all time. Along with this, Robert Powell undeniably rose to fame, his life was no longer private, a target for photographers, and miracles were even asked of him like the Messiah.

The dark side of Robert Powell’s claim to fame

At first, it was thought Robert Powell, 33, as Judas from the movie “Jesus of Nazareth”, but his crystalline green eyes moved the film’s director and he was given the leading role. Working on the film brought him worldwide fame, but the cost of it was quite high.

Robert Powell was put on a diet of hazelnuts and water. In addition, he was forced to marry his girlfriend Barbara Lord, with whom he already lived. The reason for this was the media pressure to which he was subjected, since he was the ‘Son of God’ and he could not live in sin.

Their marriage also helped him avoid visa problems when she visited him in Morocco. There she recorded “Jesús de Nazareth”.

It did not stop there, because such was the degree of conviction with which Robert Powell played Jesus that, according to versions of the actor’s personal circle released to the press, he received psychiatric care to deal with messianic syndrome.

What is Robert Powell, actor of “Jesus of Nazareth” doing today?

Robert Powell, after the success of “Jesus of Nazareth”, played roles in films such as “The thirty-nine steps”, directed by Albert Hitchcock, among others. However, the artist always brought on his shoulders having given life to Jesus Christ.

In this way, after many years immersed in comedy and theater, he began to distance himself from public life. Powell, 78, leads a life in his home, dedicated to literature, writing and his family.

In a 2017 appearance he made for a Smithsonian Institution documentary, he made it clear that he was there because he did not have the responsibility of being Jesus, but himself.