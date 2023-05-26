For the fourth date of Group D of the Copa Libertadores de América 2023, River Plate faced Sporting Cristal in Peru with the imperative need to win or at least add, since by goal difference they were in last place in the standings led by Fluminense of Brazil.
The “Millionaire” by Martín Demichelis they barely tied 1-1 and thus complicates their qualification to the round of 16 of the competition. Next, we will review what you need to know about the future of the River Plate team in this Copa Libertadores: how was it in the table? How much is your classification to the eighths in danger? Come on.
How is the table of positions of Group D?
Fluminense fell to The Strongest in the other group match and forced the Millionaire further. The Brazilian team leads with nine points while the Bolivians follow him with six units. The Peruvian team and the Band were left with four, although the Celestes have a goal difference of -3 against the -4 of Millo.
What does River need to qualify for the Copa Libertadores round of 16?
Although the outlook is complicated, River continues depending on himself.
To classify, they have to win the two remaining home gameson June 7 against Fluminense from 9:30 p.m. and vs The Strongest on June 27 at 9:00 p.m.
In the event that Millo loses one and wins the other, it will depend on other results. If The Strongest, which hosts Sporting Cristal on the next date, prevails and River does not win, it will automatically be left out of the contest.
Another variable is that Sporting Cristal win the remaining two, which would also complicate it due to the goal difference that leads the Peruvians.
Fluminense is not yet classified, so the confrontation against River at the Monumental will be vital for both.
