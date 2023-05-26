ALIENDRO BROUGHT RIVER TO LIFE. It was a great goal from Barco, but the crossbar prevented it and on the rebound the Millionaire midfielder sent it to save for the 1-1 final against Sporting Cristal for the #Liberators . pic.twitter.com/gRjMAqzpXX

The world stars who have played in Liga MX

See also The world stars who have played in Liga MX

✍️🏆 This is how the CONMEBOL Group D position table was #Liberators ! #Eternal glory pic.twitter.com/EDmcBdzxum

In the event that Millo loses one and wins the other, it will depend on other results. If The Strongest, which hosts Sporting Cristal on the next date, prevails and River does not win, it will automatically be left out of the contest.

Another variable is that Sporting Cristal win the remaining two, which would also complicate it due to the goal difference that leads the Peruvians.

Fluminense is not yet classified, so the confrontation against River at the Monumental will be vital for both.