River is close to qualifying for the 2025 Club Super World Cup. It needs to remain first in the CONMEBOL ranking or win the Libertadores in 2024 – although if it does so, it would also qualify Boca.

The tournament will take place between June and July 2025, in the United States. pic.twitter.com/pwPTMxqMfp — Gustavo López (@gusty_lopez) November 6, 2023

Four of these places are for the champions of the 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 editions of the Copa Libertadores, while the other two remaining are for those best placed in the ranking of the South American confederation.

There appears the chance for the “Millionaire”, since Palmeiras, Flamengo and Fluminenserecent champions of the Libertadores, have already drawn their respective tickets for that achievement.

The three that remain will be for the champion of the 2024 edition, and for the two best in the rankingwhich currently leads… River Plate.