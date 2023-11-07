In 2023 it was announced that from 2025, and with the same periodicity as the national team World Cups, every four years, the Club Super World Cupbased in the United States.
With the same format that the World Cups had until Qatar 2022, with 32 participating teams, between June and July 2025 This attractive tournament will take place: eight groups, two classified by zone and direct elimination from the round of 16 among the best clubs on the planet, from all continents. What does River depend on to qualify for this contest?
The first thing to note is that Conmebol has six seats for South America in the competition organized by FIFA.
Four of these places are for the champions of the 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 editions of the Copa Libertadores, while the other two remaining are for those best placed in the ranking of the South American confederation.
There appears the chance for the “Millionaire”, since Palmeiras, Flamengo and Fluminenserecent champions of the Libertadores, have already drawn their respective tickets for that achievement.
The three that remain will be for the champion of the 2024 edition, and for the two best in the rankingwhich currently leads… River Plate.
Already qualified for the 2024 edition of the Libertadores, it is very unlikely that it will lose its position in that table, being the team with the most games won in the history of the competition and the only club on the continent that has nine consecutive participations in the CL playoffs.
The ranking, established by the confederation since 2015, is calculated by the sum of three variables: performance in Libertadores and Sudamericana in the last ten years, historical coefficient (score in the competition from 1960 to 2013) and national champions in this decade.
Today River is the leader with 9,660.4 points and are followed by Palmeiras (9,095.6) and Flamengo (8,603.7), already classified. From behind they run Mouth (7,965)Gremio (5,714.2), Nacional de Montevideo (5,641.8), Athletico Paranaense (5,388.2) and Peñarol (5,117.7), but Gremio and Paranaense will only qualify for the World Cup if they are champions of America, because they cannot participate more than two teams from each country, unless they win the Libertadores.
Real Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea and Neymar’s Al Hilal are some of the clubs that are already waiting with their place secured in the Club Super World Cup.
Palmeiras (Brazil) – CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores Champion 2021
Flamengo (Brazil) – CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores Champion 2022
Fluminense (Brazil) – CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores Champion 2023
Chelsea (England) – UEFA Champions League Champion 2020/21
Real Madrid (Spain) – UEFA Champions League Champion 2021/22
Manchester City (England) – Champions League Champion 2022/23
Monterrey Mexico) – 2021 Concacaf Champions League Champion
Seattle Sounders (United States) – 2022 Concacaf Champions League Champion
Club León (Mexico) – 2023 Concacaf Champions League Champion
Al Ahly (Egypt) – CAF Champions League Champion 2020/21 and 2022/23
Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) – CAF Champions League Champion 2021/22
Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) – 2021 AFC Champions League Champion
Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan) – 2022/23 AFC Champions League Champion
