Who Rezno Pietroni? In recent weeks, the name of Camila Ganoza has gained notoriety after he denounced, through the program “Magaly TV: the firm”that the politician and businessman Richard Acuna does not comply with the maintenance of the daughter that they both conceived in common, in addition to having physically and psychologically assaulted her.

Added to this, he narrated some facts that could complicate the bond of his ex-partner and Brunella Horna. However, the businesswoman from Trujillo revealed that she currently maintains a solid relationship with renzo pietroni, with whom he even has marriage plans. In the following note, find out more details about the young man who had a short stint on television.

Camila Ganoza and Renzo Pietroni have marriage plans. Photo: LR Composition/ATV Capture/Instagram

Who is Renzo Pietroni?

renzo pietroni He is a 26-year-old young man with a love for sports. In 2010, he was a national track and field champion and also practices karate and soccer. He achieved some notoriety in 2014 when he entered the Peruvian reality show “This is war”,in which he had a great performance, since he managed to beat Patricio Parodi, who was considered one of the best competitors.

However, this was not his only approach to Patricio’s family. Pietroni had a long romantic relationship with Majo Parodi, sister of ‘Pato’, coming to share family gatherings. In addition to her career as an athlete and reality boy, she modeled some of the garments made by the renowned designer Yirko Sivirich.

What does Renzo Pietroni do?

Currently, the young man is away from the cameras and, along with having a solid romance with Camila Ganozawho has revealed that he has wedding plans with his partner three years younger, is focused on a totally different area.

Through his social networks, it was possible to know that he is the owner of alida and Wood Tracks. In the first of his works he manufactures doors with notable finishes, while in his second company he makes sculptures with wood.

What does Camila Ganoza do?

According to his official Instagram account, Camila Ganozamanages three independent brands.

Tote bags called MADE the brand of personalized bags.

Talegga brand, which makes straw handbags of different models and colors, as well as handmade earrings.

Pegatinas by Candela, a business that offers stickers of different models and sizes.

How old is Camila Ganoza?

Camila Ganoza is a 29-year-old girl from Trujillo and met her daughter’s father, Richard Acuña, when she was 19, according to information revealed by “Magaly TV, the firm.” He is 9 years apart from her.

