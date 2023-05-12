We are just five days away from the end of the Spanish league competition and the European positions are at stake, there are 15 points that remain to be played and anything could happen. One of the teams that is willing to earn its place in the highest European competition is Real Sociedad, who have had a great campaign and are fighting for that place that seems to be practically assured, but they cannot be trusted.
Today we will show you what must happen for the txuriurdines to qualify for the UCL:
How is the classification system for the Champions League in LaLiga?
LaLiga is one of the top league competitions on the European scene. For a Spanish team to obtain a European place, it must be among the first four classifieds, something that to date the team trained by Imanol Alguacil is fulfilling.
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
Points
|
1
|
FC Barcelona
|
82
|
2
|
Atletico Madrid
|
69
|
3
|
real Madrid
|
68
|
4
|
Real society
|
61
|
5
|
villarreal
|
54
What is the calendar that Real Sociedad has left until the end of the season?
First they will have to receive a visit from Girona to play matchday 34, next week they will visit the Spotify Camp Nou to play against a FC Barcelona that could already be league champions. Matchday 36 will be played against Almería, a club that is playing the category and could reach this match with water around its neck, the next matchday will be against Atlético de Madrid and to end the championship they will say goodbye before their fans in the match against Seville.
Are there teams mathematically already classified?
The first two classified have already secured their participation in the next edition of the Champions League: FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid will play the highest European competition
With which teams does Real Sociedad play fourth place?
Real Sociedad finds itself with 61 points and its pursuer, Villarreal with 54 points. The Basques have practically done their hard work, it is difficult for them to miss out on the Champions League spot. Real Betis could also, although it would be difficult, sneak into that fourth place, they are currently the sixth classified with 52 points.
What does the Royal Society need then?
There are 15 points still at stake and Real Sociedad has a seven-point advantage over Villarreal, if this advantage is maintained over time, on matchday 36 they will be officially Champions League teams.
