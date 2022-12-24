Real Madrid was one of the best clubs in 2022, they won practically everything and that is why in the summer, the club’s board of directors did not make many changes. This season they have started well, but the other teams have strengthened well, which could make the squad insufficient to win titles again.
Real Madrid had some bumps just before the World Cup break that have revealed some shortcomings in the squad. In the first place, the lack of a level right-back to inherit Carvajal’s position.
There are several names on the table like Reece James, Sacha Boey and Malo Gusto. Reece James would be the most difficult option for being an important footballer at Chelsea, especially for the winter market, but the other two could leave in January if the whites convince their clubs.
On the other hand, Real Madrid also needs a world-class striker for the team. Benzema is already in the twilight of his career and accumulates several physical problems, so Ancelotti would need a nine of his quality. Gonçalo Ramos would be one of the options after the great World Cup carried out by the young Portuguese, but Lautaro Martínez and Rafael Leao also sound.
The white team has a very long squad that should be lightened to be able to make big signings and not break LaLiga’s budgetary regulations. One of the clearest losses should be that of Odriozola, the young right-back who does not count for Ancelotti. The Basque player is not playing minutes and his departure would open the door to another right-back who can rest Carvajal.
On the other hand, Mariano should also look for a team, and although the Spanish striker wants to succeed at Real Madrid and keep his good salary, the club already told him in the summer that they did not have him. In the center of the field you also have to make space and Ceballos is one of those indicated to leave, he has no minutes and Real Madrid can still get something for him.
Finally, Hazard’s departure should be a priority. The more time passes, the more value the Belgian loses and since Real Madrid paid more than 100 million euros for the midfielder, this market could be the last great opportunity to transfer him for a fair amount.
