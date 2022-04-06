Real Madrid plays much of the season in the tie against Chelsea, especially at Stamford Bridge. If the team doesn’t get a good result from London they can easily be out of the competition. You don’t always see nights like PSG’s.
The problem that Madrid has right now is that they fear Ancelotti himself more than Chelsea. Today Chelsea can be classified as a “fragile team”. A team that does not have the defined structure that it had last year and that has a broken locker room. The tie goes through Carlo’s approach. If Real Madrid go out 4-3-3 with Asensio as the starter, they will have much more to lose than to win. Let’s hope that the coach has realized that with the decrepit CMK and with Asensio, the only thing Madrid does is deteriorate its image. We saw PSG steal the ball from the Whites and dominate them for most of the tie. Even Celta in Balaídos last week, put Madrid in trouble with the ”4-3-3”. The key to hurt Chelsea is Fede Valverde. The 4-4-2 must be the scheme used by Real Madrid to be able to face the three midfielders that Tuchel is expected to bring out.
Valverde and 10 more should be the eleven that Davide Ancelotti takes out tonight so that Real Madrid can return to the Santiago Bernabéu alive next Tuesday.
#Real #Madrid #beat #Chelsea #Stamford #Bridge
