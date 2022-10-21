This Thursday at Hidalgo StadiumRayados was surprisingly thrashed 5-2 by Pachuca, thanks to a hat-trick by the Argentine Nico Ibanezmore goals from the Ecuadorian Romario Ibarra and the spanish Pauline of the Sourcewith Hector Moreno Y louis romo discounting, in the first leg semifinal of the 2022 Opening Tournament, of Liga MX.
Due to the thrashing he received Montereyon the return leg, to be held next Sunday at the BBVA Bancomer Stadiumthe technician Victor Manuel Vucetich He will not have time to speculate since he will need many goals to dream of the final. In order to access the decisive match, he would have to thrash the Tuzosbecause that way he would tie the overall score and due to his better position in the table, he would advance.
However, if those led by the Uruguayan William Almada they get to score in El Gigante de Acero, the royals would have to go for four, that is, win 4-1, 5-2, 6-3 and so on, although the ideal would also not depend on the position because the hidalguenses could scare them.
For the return duel, Pachuca you can count on Kevin Alvarezwho was expelled, while the doubt remains on how it will come out Vucetichbecause now he only played with the Argentine German Berterame as a striker, but he could send someone to accompany him or use three attackers, as he also has the Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori and the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre.
