This Wednesday, May 10, the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2023 tournament between Santos Laguna and Club de Fútbol Monterrey took place from TSM Corona and the first duel of the series was tied without scores.
Therefore, here we tell you what the box needs Victor Manuel Vucetich to qualify for the semifinals after drawing in the first leg with the Guerreros?
In the first instance, the second chapter of the series will be played from the Sultana del Norte in the ‘Giant of Steel’ and it is necessary to remember that the Gang was located in a better way, in fact, they were the general leaders, while the de la Laguna were the worst placed, qualifying in 13th place and advancing in the playoffs as eighth.
After the goalless result in the first leg, the Monterrey team only needs to draw or win to advance to the next round, because with the partial global tie of 0-0, maintaining the tie is enough for them to play the semifinals and therefore any win too.
The only thing they will have to avoid is losing because in the event of that result the Warriors would advance. The return match will be played next Saturday, May 13 at 7:06 p.m. from the BBVA Stadium.
