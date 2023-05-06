The random word It has become a very common term in our daily lives. We use it in the social networksin our conversations with friends and family, in our daily interactions, and in many other contexts.

What does something random mean?

In its most basic definition, “random“means something that occurs or is chosen without a pattern or apparent logic.

But in practice, it has become a broader term and flexible that can be used in many different ways.

In a conversation, for example, we can use “random” for dWrite a comment or a question that It has nothing to do with the main topic. of the discussion.

For example, if we were talking about our summer vacation and someone suddenly mentioned their love of pizza, we might say, “That was random!”.

We can also use “random” to describe something that is unpredictable or that we cannot explain.

For example, if a friend tells us a crazy or strange storywe could say “That was so random, you never know what’s going to happen to you”.

In addition, “random” is also commonly used in games and sweepstakes to describe the process of selecting a winner without favoritism or a prediction of who will win. That is, the winner is randomly chosen.

What does it mean to be random for young people?

When we say that someone is “random”, we mean that that person is unpredictable, unusual, or that their behavior does not follow a logical pattern or established.

That is, he is a person who does things that we would not expect him to do in a given situation.

Sometimes the term “random” is also used to refer to someone we don’t know or who has no connection to the current context.

For example, if in a conversation someone mentions a unknown personanother interlocutor could ask “who is that random?”.