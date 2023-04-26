The Tuzos del Pachuca have gone from more to less in the Clausura 2023 and the closing of the tournament is costing them. Even so, those led by coach Guillermo Almada continue in the fight to position themselves in a better way to sneak directly into the league and avoid the playoffs.
So far, La Bella Airosa’s men are in fifth place in the competition with 28 points, and they know that a victory in their last game will be of great help to achieve their goal.
In order for Pachuca to advance directly to the Fiesta Grande, it requires, in the first instance, win your match before Querétaro. With this victory he would reach 31 units, so now it would be a matter of waiting for other results.
The Tuzos need that Toluca lose or draw their matchbut they don’t win. They also require that Chivas lose their gameso that in this way they are left with 31 points, although Pachuca has a better goal difference, which would help them to stay in third place.
Pachuca practically requires winning at any cost against Gallos, and that Toluca and Chivas lose their respective matches.
For now, it will be next Sunday when the Tuzos enter the Corregidora field to measure forces against the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro, in a game that you can enjoy sharply at 5:00 p.m. through the FOX Sports signal.
