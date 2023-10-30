Dhe feet sink into the sand at the gates of Oktoberfest. It is 34 degrees on Friday in the Namibian capital. The air is so dry that your tongue sticks to the roof of your mouth. The palm trees that line the fields of the Windhoek Sport Club hardly provide any shade.

Namibia’s largest brewery is expecting 7,000 visitors to its Oktoberfest weekend this year – a thousandth of the 7.2 million who just celebrated at the original in Munich. That’s a lot in one of the most sparsely populated countries in the world. In nail salons, coffee shops and offices – Oktoberfest is the topic of conversation everywhere.

At 4 p.m., two hours after the start, the guests are still waiting. Only Lion and his colleagues are already there. Lion – that’s what they call him in Katutura, the largest slum in the city. More than half of Windhoek’s residents live in corrugated iron huts between meat sellers plagued by flies and dusty slopes. Lion says he no longer feels the heat.



“This is so much fun”: John, Sid and Dave “This is so much fun”: John, Sid and Dave

Image: Sarah Obertreis



The thirty-six-year-old has been making a living as a security guard since the construction industry was hit by the country’s economic crisis. He can usually charge 500 Namibian dollars per shift, 25 euros. Still better than going crazy at home between the corrugated iron huts from doing nothing. “Life is hard – what do you want to do?” says Lion and grins. Oktoberfest is a relaxed affair for him, it takes place on the wealthy side of Windhoek. “The work here is different than in Katutura,” says Lion. “Stabbbings, shootings, biting attacks. There’s so much blood that sometimes I wonder if I’m in a movie.”







2.50 euros for one measure

An Afrikaner in tailored leather trousers with zebra fur trim ordered one of the first made-to-measure ones. There are large pieces of Namibian dried meat in his front pockets. “As a child I only wore leather trousers with springbok fur. Now I’m big, now I’m wearing zebra,” he says and raises the half-full mug. The festival beer, brewed according to the German Purity Law, cost 50 Namibian dollars. 2.50 euros for one measure. The sun has disappeared behind clouds and it’s starting to drizzle – a guaranteed mood lifter in one of the driest countries in the world.

Oktoberfest has a long tradition here, where the traces of the German colonizers are more present than anywhere else abroad. German is one of the 13 national languages, around 20,000 German-speaking Namibians, mostly descendants of German settlers and soldiers, live here. This still makes Oktoberfest a predominantly white event. But, unlike many other places in Namibia, the brewery here has managed to create a place where everyone can feel comfortable – at least for two days.

The first cheers to coziness sound. Linea decided against the Currywurst pizza and opted for a Margherita pizza. The pizza makers watch in horror as she scoops tablespoonfuls of chili onto the cheese. Her deep red lipstick shows on the first piece she bites into.