This is NRC's daily commentary. It contains opinions, interpretations and choices. They are written by a group of editors, selected by the editor-in-chief. In the comments, NRC shows where it stands for. Comments offer the reader a handle, an angle, they are 'first aid' for the news of the day.

It is almost impossible not to have compassion for the people of Haiti. Less than three years ago, they were hit by a severe and deadly earthquake, while the country had not even recovered from an even more violent earthquake in 2010. Haiti, which has been in a sad downward spiral for decades, has never really gotten around to reconstruction. The poorest country in the Western Hemisphere relies mainly on aid money and private donations from Haitians around the world.

Not natural disasters but a power vacuum in which criminal gangs terrorize the streets of Port-au-Prince with brutal violence now threatens the safety and health of the approximately eleven million Haitians. The man-made political crisis has brought the country to the brink of anarchy. The few journalists who still venture outside report on looting, intimidation and bloody clashes between the police and rival gangs. The violence has caused more than 300,000 people to flee their homes, according to the United Nations. Famine is to be feared.

The crisis began in late 2021 with the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse by Colombian assassins. The newly appointed Prime Minister Ariel Henry temporarily took over the country's government, mainly at the insistence of the United States. But the unpopular Henry failed to carry out his most important task: calling new elections to find a successor to Moïse. According to him, this was because of the security situation. An international police force, which he wanted to deploy in Kenya with the support of the UN and the US, should first have put things in order. Previous missions, such as the UN stabilization mission Minustah, which was failing on many fronts, had not succeeded in this.

There was something to be said for that, but it all took far too long, which understandably led to Henry being accused of wanting to retain power. Just when Henry was in Nairobi last month to make the final agreements with the Kenyans, the gangs took over de facto authority. If the prime minister returns, there would be a threat of “civil war” or even “genocide,” said the most notorious gang leader, Jimmy Chérizier, a former police officer. He did not return. But that concession was as inevitable as it was too late. For too long, Henry has put democracy in Haiti on hold and for too long the US has continued to support him in doing so. As a result, a lot of time has been lost and the crisis is now almost hopeless.

Also read

Who can still control the chaos in Haiti?