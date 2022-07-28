It’s easy to get the debate going again about escalating peasant violence. After driving into a provincial house, ringing the bell at politicians’ homes, and blocking roads, a new low has been reached.

Highways have been blocked with hay bales, manure and asphalt in recent days. Cork-dry roadsides were used to start fires. Dangerous. Contractors who came to clean up the mess at the request of Rijkswaterstaat were threatened. Spread their names in app groups, as happens with officials who removed inverted flags in public spaces.

Such behavior is morally reprehensible and punishable. Its immediate and unreserved condemnation should not be a problem for any politician, agricultural representative, citizen or farmer.

Farmers, like everyone else, have a right to be angry. But the right to demonstrate must take place within the boundaries of the rule of law. It is unclear what the radical group hopes to achieve with this. Sympathy should not arouse this.

But it would be a danger to let the discussion focus solely on the violence. The core of the peasant anger should not be underestimated. After all, it concerns the government’s nitrogen plans – and they have a point in that regard.

Politicians and administrators have ignored the nitrogen problem for years, delaying hard choices until this summer. Now many major measures have to be taken simultaneously. And yes, it is inevitable that agriculture – responsible for about 60 percent of total nitrogen emissions – must help with this. It is courageous that the cabinet wanted to create clarity with a ‘nitrogen map’, but then the problem was passed on to the provinces and there was no vision or perspective for the future of the agricultural sector. It was unwise that Johan Remkes, chairman of the nitrogen committee whose advice the cabinet now partly implements, was put forward as a mediator.

Understandably, the plans lead to unrest. And although it may seem like a cliché to ‘understand’, showing understanding for the fear that lives in the agricultural sector is actually a must. That is why more haste is needed with the perspective that Minister Staghouwer (Agriculture, ChristenUnie) promises to give. Then everyone knows where he stands.

That is different from making empty promises because an imposing tractor causes a life-threatening situation. Farmers Defense Force foreman, Mark van den Oever, demands that the nitrogen plans be shelved. Questions are free, but the policy requires a parliamentary majority.

The disturbed balance between nature and agriculture must be restored if the Dutch are to be able to live in a healthy country in the future. That is what the discussion should be about: about a country in which farmers can farm, industry can be present, houses can be built, recreation can take place, and nature is restored. And all that on a mere 41,543 square kilometers.

You don’t get it right, you get it. Not by intimidating, but by listening to others with an open attitude and finding a solution together. That applies to all parties. The only way forward is de-escalation.