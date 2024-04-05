This is NRC's daily commentary. It contains opinions, interpretations and choices. They are written by a group of editors, selected by the editor-in-chief. In the comments, NRC shows where it stands for. Comments offer the reader a handle, an angle, they are 'first aid' for the news of the day.

NATO has existed for 75 years. On Thursday, the signing of the founding deed on April 4, 1949 was commemorated at the headquarters in Brussels, complete with cake and military chapel. In July, government leaders will repeat the party in Washington under the leadership of American President Joe Biden.

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called NATO “the strongest and most successful alliance in history.” Self-praise quickly becomes unbearable, but there are plenty of reasons to draw attention to the success and importance of NATO. Especially now that peace and security in Europe are no longer as self-evident as was long thought.

NATO has played a leading role in preventing wars on the European continent and has proven remarkably popular. New states continued to join the original twelve that signed the treaty in '49. Sweden was the last newcomer last month, number 32. About 3.5 million soldiers now protect 1 billion people under the NATO flag.

NATO is not only indispensable as a foundation for European security. The alliance is also a bulwark of democracy. Right from the start, the preamble to the NATO treaty explicitly mentions the protection of democracy, individual freedom and the rule of law as a task. Newcomers therefore join a club of democratic states, although the alliance does not interfere in the internal political affairs of allies. If countries take an autocratic turn, such as Turkey or Hungary, NATO has neither the resources nor the direct mission to take action against this.

Vladimir Putin has undeniably given NATO new impetus with the large-scale invasion of Ukraine. After February 24, 2022, the eastern flank was militarily reinforced with unity and at an astonishing pace. Defense spending in Europe skyrocketed. Politicians who had treated defense as a last-ditch item for years and allowed their armed forces to crumble, shifted billions in response to a new threat.

Yet there is no reason for complacency. After two years of war, Ukraine is barely holding out against a ruthless Russia. Since the beginning of this year, soldiers and politicians have also gone further in their warnings of possible disaster in NATO areas. Peace cannot be taken for granted, said Lieutenant Admiral Rob Bauer, the chairman of the NATO military committee.

No one says that an armed conflict is imminent. But it is clear that Europe's security has deteriorated dramatically and it is wise to take all scenarios into account. Russian aggression could also take the form of disinformation campaigns or cyber attacks on vital infrastructure.

Peace and security must therefore no longer remain solely a matter for NATO professionals in highly secured headquarters. A robust armed forces is only feasible in the long term if it is supported by the rest of society, but then that society must realize that the armed forces are indispensable.

It is up to politicians to draw attention to the seriousness of the situation, without creating panic. A small but good example is the Conscription Letter. This week, 17-year-olds received the letter stating that they have been registered for military service. The letter also explains that the military protects territory, prosperity and democracy and refers to the war in Ukraine. New, modern forms of conscription are being considered in a number of European countries. The Netherlands is experimenting with a voluntary 'service year'.

In addition, citizens and companies must also ask themselves whether they are prepared for emergency situations. Are those new offshore wind farms resistant to sabotage? Is my household prepared for a day without gas, water or electricity? 'Prepping' has now become a deadly serious matter for some. But more important than that drinking water supply is the realization that 75 years of peace in Europe is not the result of a law of nature and is not guaranteed forever.

NATO, like any institution, deserves a critical audience. Not everything that is devised under its banner is automatically a success – think of the involvement in Afghanistan. But it also deserves broad support because peace and security in Europe are at stake right now.