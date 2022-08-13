The Taliban’s capture of Kabul on August 15 last year marked a painful defeat for the West. After all, for twenty years the United States and its allies had tried not only to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a springboard again for Islamic terrorists, but also to establish a functioning democracy there. It was telling that Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri believed he could be safely back in Kabul when he was liquidated by the US in a drone attack late last week. Such summary executions may have become part of the reality of the hybrid battlefield in Afghanistan, but arrest and trial are always preferable. The fact that Washington has drastically reduced the terrorist threat from Afghanistan does not detract from this.

The attempt to transform Afghanistan into the Western model failed miserably. Perhaps it was also doomed from the start because too little consideration was given to Afghan culture and traditions. Corruption was also given free rein. Ultimately, the biggest loser from this experiment was the Afghan population. He ended up in the same strict Islamic corset as between 1996 and 2001, when the Taliban were in power for the first time. The initial hopes that they had become more lenient soon faded, and so did the joy that the lingering war was finally over. Under the Taliban, who have enjoyed guerrilla warfare more than government, the already poor country quickly deteriorated further. The Taliban didn’t really care. Significantly, the leaders indicated in a policy document in May that their primary concern is not so much Afghans as God and the afterlife.

Women and girls were hardest hit by the return of the Taliban. The relative freedom they had had to develop largely disappeared. Women are now again obliged to wear the burqa, the all-covering robes with only a barred window of textile to look through, on the street. Girls are no longer allowed to attend secondary schools or college. Studies show that a quarter of girls show signs of depression. The sexes are often separated again, including in parks that are open alternately to men and women. The Ministry for Women’s Affairs was abolished and replaced by the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue, a kind of vice squad with 6,000 officers in the field.

Many Afghans also had a hard time materially. In fact, the previous regime had been on a foreign drip for years. About 75 percent of the budget consisted of foreign aid money, which did not promote viability. After the arrival of the Taliban last summer, that largely disappeared. No country recognized the new government, not even Pakistan and the strict Islamic states in the Gulf. Many countries hoped in this way to maintain a means of pressure to force concessions from the Taliban.

The economy partially collapsed. The United Nations estimates that some 20 million Afghans now face food shortages, about half of the population. Drought further complicates the situation. Healthcare has collapsed. The BBC recently discovered in the remote province of Badakhshan that the number of miscarriages there has doubled, partly due to inadequate nutrition. In hospitals there are no medicines and patients are forced to share the bed with others.

Meanwhile, the outside world seems to leave the Afghans to their fate. Hasn’t the West, they argue, tried hard for two decades to help that country, and what happened? And aren’t there other places where help is urgently needed at the moment and with which there is stronger ties, especially Ukraine?

Such a somewhat cynical approach not only fails the Afghan people, who themselves did not opt ​​for the current regime, but also denies their own values ​​and previous efforts. This applies to the Americans, but also to the Netherlands.

In a recent speech to Afghanistan veterans King Willem-Alexander rightly pointed this out. “The work on peace, security and development opportunities has no guarantees of success,” he said on the occasion. “But suppose no one wanted to do this work anymore, what would that mean for our future?” And the king recalled the lesson that Superior Gijs Tuinman, one of the bearers of the Military William Order, passed on to his children: “Never, ever give up. No matter how bad the situation is.”

