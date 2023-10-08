Just as September 11, 2001 was a paradigm shift for the United States, October 7, 2023 will be for Israel. All (scarce) certainties to which the country had clung in recent decades have disappeared in one wave of terror and violence. After the Yom Kippur War of October 1973, exactly fifty years ago, Israel withdrew further behind an Iron Wall strategy: high walls, military dominance, technological superiority, heavy retaliation and a brutal occupation, and on the other hand an lowest possible price for its own population. The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has largely disappeared from the international political agenda in recent years, and it has also become increasingly a dormant issue in Israel itself. Successive governments, mostly led by Benjamin Netanyahu, ignored the plight of the Palestinian people and trusted the Iron Wall to do its job. In one horrific day, that situation came to an end. Hundreds of Israelis have been killed, kidnapped, tortured or injured. Palestinian infiltrators spread terror on a scale unprecedented in the history of the conflict. Thousands of rockets have been fired. How the Israeli security services could have missed that Hamas could have prepared such a deadly and tactically complex wave of terror from Gaza is a complete mystery. Gaza is surrounded by walls and watchtowers, Israel controls the area by land, sea and air.

Citizens pay the price of political unwillingness. Usually the majority of the blame fell on the Palestinians, and since Saturday Gaza’s citizens have again been subjected to Israeli airstrikes, resulting in hundreds of deaths. The difference with previous escalations is the terror on the Israeli population, where the reality of the protracted conflict dawned in full force. It is understandable that Israel is hitting back with air strikes on Gaza after such an explosion of terror. But that strategy has two shortcomings: Hamas has not been dismantled with airstrikes since 2007, and civilians are mainly the victims. Because the fate of the Palestinian population is no longer an issue in Israel, the Netanyahu government lacks a plan, a vision for the longer term. There is no perspective whatsoever for the Palestinian population in the occupied West Bank and Gaza. Thinking away the issue has been a horrible miscalculation. Another miscalculation: Benjamin Netanyahu has formed an unstable, far-right government. This government is mainly concerned with itself and with the destruction of democratic institutions. The Prime Minister who always claimed that only he could provide security is responsible for the biggest security breach in fifty years.

Hamas commits terrorism against the Israeli population, and indirectly also against its own population. The movement has been in control of the Gaza Strip since it took over in 2007 and has ruled with an iron fist. Terror has always been a cheap weapon to achieve its own goals: Israel has not been able to unseat Hamas. Even now that a large-scale war is on the horizon, that chance is small. For now, the priority is for Israel to secure the area around Gaza again and protect its own population. Everything must be tried to get the many dozens of hostages home safely. The Palestinian population also has the right to safety. Israel and Gaza have an interest in government leaders who come to their senses.