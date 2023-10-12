In one fell swoop, a fivefold increase in the interest on student debt was a shock for many (former) students. Instead of an interest rate of 0.46, a percentage of 2.56 will apply to higher education from 1 January 2024. This saves around 350 euros per year for everyone with an average student debt of more than 17,000 euros.

Student organizations and educational institutions are screaming bloody murder. They were ‘promised’ that borrowing would be free, but the government has ‘betrayed’ them, it is said. There are calls for an interest rate ceiling to prevent future ‘sky-high interest rates’.

These are big words that say a lot about the panic among students, but are not necessarily true. First of all: it should come as no surprise that the interest on student debt is increasing. Since the introduction of the loan system in 2015, it has been clear that the interest paid on the student debt is linked to that on the five-year government bond of the Dutch government. The Education Executive Agency (DUO, or ‘uncle’ DUO for students). in his communication with students always emphasizes that interest must be paid on the debt and that the interest rate can differ annually.

Interest rates have been extremely low in recent years. This was the result of central banks’ policy to increase inflation. This long period of virtually free money has not only lulled students to sleep.

Because for the past year and a half, central bank interest rates have been increasing at a record pace in response to inflation, now to suppress inflation. The result is that many market interest rates (except on savings) also rose at the same pace.

And now – just like last year – also on student loans. By the way, the so-called real interest rate on a student loan is still negative: if the interest rate is corrected for monetary depreciation (inflation), it is negative again and the student loan is still dirt cheap.

Why then the injustice? Because the increase in interest rates does indeed hurt: after all, those few tens of euros per month in extra interest have to be paid. And in addition, the generation of students who fell under the loan system from 2015 – and therefore did not receive a basic grant – feel cheated, because the grant has now returned. They accuse the government of unreliability and there is something to it. Furthermore, they feel trapped because they can hardly find affordable housing. And they also suffer from higher energy bills and expensive groceries.

That may all be the case, but it does not detract from the fact that the interest on a student loan follows the market interest rate. The terms and conditions of the student loan are still generous. Repayment may take no less than 35 years, you never have to use more than 4 percent of your income above the minimum wage for repayment, and whatever remains after those 35 years is forgiven.

Students can be expected to know what they are signing up for when taking out a loan. Borrowing money simply costs money. Financial illiteracy is not an excuse to get out of loan conditions.

What remains is that investing in your own future earning capacity (i.e. studying) is still the best investment you can make. For the lucky ones, this is possible with help from parents, or with part-time jobs, or with scholarships and yes, also with a student loan if necessary. Even at a higher interest rate, that is never a stupid choice.