If it is up to the European Commission, EU countries will be given a year longer to comply with the budget rules that have been agreed at European level. This means that the period of leniency, which was agreed at the start of the pandemic, would last another year longer than planned. The reason is understandable: the war in Ukraine is causing uncertain times and increased spending. Should it come to an economic recession, and that chance has increased considerably, the government budget must be able to act as a valve.

In normal times, these are solutions by the book. The problem is that these are not normal times at the moment. The significant loss of momentum that the economy is currently experiencing is accompanied by inflation that has not been this high in forty years. The main reason for this is the increased price of energy. But the oil slick of inflation threatens to spread slowly.

Many countries are struggling with shortages of services, goods and the labor market. This easily leads to a much broader and more persistent rise in prices and wages – a process that is already more advanced in the US than in Europe.

This simultaneous occurrence of an economic slowdown and high inflation is difficult to counter. If fiscal policy is given a free hand, it is admittedly a good recipe against slowing economic growth. But it won’t curb inflation at best, and it will continue to rise at worst.

That puts extra pressure on the other major player in this field: the European Central Bank. ECB President La-gar-de suggested on Monday that interest rates will be raised for the first time in July. After that, another series of quick steps can follow.

This response is already on the slow side and action was needed much earlier. But if the tightening monetary policy is now also accompanied by loose fiscal policy in the euro countries themselves, there is a risk that the central bank will have to take much more extreme interest rate steps to keep inflation under control. In other words, the eurozone capitals then let Frankfurt do all the work – including taking the public’s criticisms when higher interest rates start to bite.

That is a risky strategy. Moreover, when investors lose confidence in the fiscal discipline within the eurozone and the sustainability of the sovereign debt, they will flee from the sovereign debt of countries regarded as ‘weak’ such as Italy to ‘strong’ countries such as Germany or the Netherlands. That process is already underway: interest rate differentials between northern and southern countries are widening.

In this respect, too, the ECB will be looked at, which, by reinvesting the government bonds that have been bought up in recent years, should provide disproportionate price support to countries whose government debt interest rates are rising too fast. This too could lead to divisions within the eurozone, for which Frankfurt would be the first to be blamed.

For example, a seemingly simple proposal for greater leniency in budgetary policy in Europe can currently lead to unforeseen consequences. With the ECB as the head of Jut. All the more reason to think about it very carefully, and above all in a more balanced way. It’s not easy. But, to put it popularly, you don’t throw a central bank in front of you.