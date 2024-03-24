This is NRC's daily commentary. It contains opinions, interpretations and choices. They are written by a group of editors, selected by the editor-in-chief. In the comments, NRC shows where it stands for. Comments offer the reader a handle, an angle, they are 'first aid' for the news of the day.

Was it an error of judgment on D66's part? It appears so. This week, MP Sneller (D66) asked his colleagues in parliament for a statement on the National Growth Fund. The formation had caused some confusion about the upcoming reopening of the fund on June 1 and Sneller thought he could smooth things out with a parliamentary ruling.

But the exact opposite happened. A majority of the House turned against Sneller's request for support for reopening, after which outgoing Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Micky Adriaansens (VVD) put the fund completely on hold. No new applications from society for the time being, and no 3.4 billion euros in subsidies for growth and innovative projects for the time being.

This seems to bring a premature end to the much-discussed Wopke-Wiebes fund, named after its two founders Wopke Hoekstra (CDA) and Eric Wiebes (VVD). The independent fund was set up in 2020, a time of unprecedented financial abundance, and at the time the government promised to spend a total of 20 billion euros on innovative projects over five years.

The first rounds were quite successful. Billions went to promising projects and governments, universities and the business community invested a lot of time and money in submitting good projects. But politics also increasingly got a grip on the pot of billions. First, making the Western Scheldt tunnel toll-free was already paid for from the fund, and last autumn, the Chamber, led by the VVD, withdrew hundreds of millions from the fund to avert a planned increase in excise duties on petrol. And now the fund is stopping completely.

The question is whether that is a bad thing. Times have changed since the fund started. Borrowing money is no longer free and the time when the government could deploy billions without too much risk to boost growth and innovation is over. And then there is the general criticism from, among others, the Council of State and the Court of Audit regarding the auditability of such funds. In short, there is a lot against such a construction. It is not without reason that many parties (including the one that is now forming) were critical of the continued existence of the fund in their election manifestos.

But once it's there, stay away from it. The House is taking a major risk with the sudden closure. Companies and governments that wanted to claim the new round had already invested a lot of time and money in it. That's all been for nothing now. In this way, the government is proving itself to be an unreliable partner, especially at a time when the business community is already critical of the alleged erosion of the business climate. Even a separate fund, which was precisely intended to escape the political issues of the day, is not safe from the fickle Chamber.

There are now calls from the business community to at least keep the funds that would still be distributed through the fund (a total of more than 7 billion for the next two years) available for innovation. The form now matters less, as long as the money keeps rolling.

The forming parties must find an answer to this. Negotiations on the content have yet to begin, but it appears that to meet the wishes of the PVV, VVD, NSC and BBB, more billions are needed than appear to be available. Every political party is of course free to run the country in the way it sees fit. However, it would be wise to place policy consistency and the long term more centrally in their choices. Political opportunism can ultimately destroy much more than just a Growth Fund.