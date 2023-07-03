The parliamentary inquiry is the most powerful tool that the House of Representatives can use to investigate a subject or problem in depth. Parliament is given special powers, such as hearing witnesses under oath and demanding and inspecting documents, in some cases even the minutes of the Council of Ministers. Such an investigative tool should not be used lightly, but it would be a shame if it remained unused when many questions have arisen about government policy involving major social interests. A survey can then be an effective means of finding out how the decision-making process took place and who was politically responsible.

In that light, it is regrettable that in recent weeks support for two surveys that were already being prepared has disappeared. First, VVD and CDA withdrew from the committee that was to investigate thirty years of government fraud policy and services, a survey that arose from the Supplementary Affair. The work for that committee would cost the MPs too much time.

But it was heard in the corridors that the two coalition parties no longer wanted to participate because they found the agenda politically colored. Left-wing committee members would be too focused on demonstrating racism in government. VVD and CDA would not want to end up in the dock. Be that as it may, the remainder of the committee now only consists of left-wing opposition parties in addition to D66.

Unfortunately, in the other survey, into corona policy, it was also not possible to form a broadly composed committee that has the necessary political weight. Formally, there are no cancellations yet: VVD, D66, CDA and GroenLinks have ‘postponed’ the decision whether they want to delegate someone.

Those who have already raised their hand are PVV, FVD, Fractie Den Haan and BVNL (Van Haga) – exclusively parties on the right side of the political spectrum, and no coalition party. It is understandable that President of the House Vera Bergkamp has put the formation of the committee ‘on hold’, but there seems to be a good chance that the survey will not be held at all.

Here too, squabbles between the parties are the real reason. FVD and BVNL did not hide their coronaskeptic attitude when preparing the survey. Other parties were afraid that they would give room to conspiracy theories during the interrogations. That fear is real. The attitude of FVD in particular, which regularly disrupts debates, does not create confidence that constructive cooperation is possible.

For example, the polarization in the Chamber now means that there may be no more hearings at all. While the major restrictions imposed on citizens and companies during the pandemic give every reason to look back.

The closing of nursing homes, schools and shops, the face mask policy, the curfew and the mandatory 1.5 meter distance had a major impact on society. It is the task of parliament to hold the administrators involved accountable for this.

To be effective, a committee of inquiry must operate as a collective. Individual opinions and political colors must temporarily give way to the collective task of getting facts out on the table. The political reckoning will only come afterwards, when the final report is ready.

Now that the House cannot find that unity, it loses a powerful tool to control the government.