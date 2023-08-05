It is the last major international achievement of caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte: the Tunisia deal. In addition to an agreement desired by EU countries, it is also a parting gift to his VVD, who would like to profile himself with the subject of asylum and migration during the upcoming election campaign. The deal, in which Tunisia receives tens of millions in exchange for firm migration policies, is less than three weeks old, but can no longer be defended or explained in good conscience. The images of migrants dumped in the desert, including children, are heartbreaking. The Tunisian authorities are forcing them to walk towards Libya on foot and without water, in hellish temperatures. Since the beginning of July, at least ten migrants have not survived the journey. Like Matyla Dosso from Ivory Coast and her six-year-old daughter Marie. They were not found in time by the Libyan border guard and found dead in the shade of a small bush. The photo of the dramatic scene went around the world.

In addition to ‘migration money’ (105 million euros for border management this year), Tunisia has also been promised 150 million euros in direct budget support. The country desperately needs money, especially now that talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) about implementing reforms in exchange for financial support are progressing with difficulty. If Tunisia does come to an agreement with the IMF, the EU is prepared to lend another 900 million euros to the country. Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, and Rutte emphasize that the agreements with Tunisia can be a “blueprint” for future deals with other North African countries.

Children dying in the desert: it is undoubtedly not what Rutte had in mind when he recently went to Tunisia together with Von der Leyen and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to finalize the deal. It was already well known at the time that Tunisia under President Kais Saied was violating human rights on a large scale. Opposition politicians are persecuted and hatred of migrants is deliberately inflamed. Stories about manhunts and abuse regularly surface. Discomfort is growing in several EU countries. Belgium’s Secretary of State for Asylum and Migration, Nicole De Moor, called the Tunisian practice of deporting migrants to the Libyan border last week “unacceptable”.

It certainly is, but suspending the deal with President Saied is not an option as far as De Moor is concerned. According to her, migrants will probably be even worse off. A popular but rather uncomfortable reasoning, also used by other governments: it is very bad, but thanks to us it is less bad. De Moor believes that the European Commission should reprimand Tunisia: it must ensure that human rights are respected in the implementation of the Tunisia deal. That is also an issue: shouldn’t all EU countries monitor this? And shouldn’t it be impossible for the EU to make a deal with a country that deliberately sends migrants into the desert? The fact that many EU countries seem to lack moral clarity about this says a lot about the state of European politics.

What makes all this even more worrying is the text of the Tunisia deal itself. Officially, the EU is concluding a ‘strategic and comprehensive partnership’ with Tunisia, which should, among other things, promote the ‘green transition’ and ‘people-to-people dialogue’, ‘with respect for human rights’. George Orwell couldn’t have put it better.

The EU often gets its hands dirty and every deal always has less good sides. There was also much to criticize about the ‘Turkey deal’ from 2015. But the agreements with Ankara were much more detailed, including investments in refugee reception and a commitment that the EU would actively collect vulnerable refugees in Turkey. Quite apart from the question to what extent this has worked: at least a serious attempt was made to act in accordance with universal and European norms and values.

The Tunisia deal sets the bar extremely low, which says a lot about the harshness that has been seen in EU countries towards migrants and refugees in recent years. The deal is not carte blanche for Saied, it sounded soothing immediately after it was closed. Be that as it may, the Tunisian president behaves as if it is – and provides chilling proof almost daily. The newspeak and vaguely worded agreements with Tunisia will solve nothing and will ultimately damage the EU as a self-proclaimed beacon of civilization.