Should the nickel in electric car batteries come from an Indonesian rainforest or from the bottom of the deep sea? Or both, and in what proportion? Humanity has now made such a mess of the climate that these kinds of painful decisions present themselves.

To slow down global warming to some extent, fossil fuels must be replaced as soon as possible by electric motors, wind turbines and solar panels. This causes a hunger for nickel, copper, lithium, manganese and other metals, which will inevitably be at the expense of nature and the environment. The consideration at hand is what damage is acceptable. After all, in addition to the climate, nature and the environment are also under great pressure worldwide. The mining of metals in the deep sea, which is currently still prohibited, can therefore not be permitted as long as the ecological consequences are insufficiently known.

Incidentally, it is not a law of nature that the demand for these metals will become as great as currently expected. Consumers can also opt for less car ownership or smaller cars, although that will not solve everything. In any case, it is certain that as long as the number of cars grows and the maximum range remains leading for many, the demand for metals will multiply and the dilemma about deep-sea mining will be real.

Technologically it has recently become possible to bring to the surface the metal-containing stones that lie at a depth of 4,000 meters in the oceans. However, there is still no clear answer to the question of what this causes in the ecosystem.

First of all, knowledge about the ecosystem itself is lacking. Significant is the inventory that biologists made in a proposed mining area in the Pacific: they found 5,578 species there, of which 5,000 were unknown.

The organization that is supposed to regulate deep-sea mining under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea has had meetings for almost thirty years. This International Seabed Authority (ISA) therefore has a difficult task: it must enable deep-sea mining and at the same time ensure that this is done in an ecologically responsible and fair way.

Due to technological developments, however, the ISA can no longer escape difficult decisions. According to UN rules, it should have completed the regulations for deep-sea mining in early July, which it failed to do. That deadline followed the announcement, two years ago, that a start-up company is ready for deep-sea mining on a commercial scale.

This ‘two-year rule’ stems from a UN treaty drawn up decades ago, when the extent of the current metal rush could not yet be foreseen and the ecological consequences were apparently expected to be sufficiently known.

The latter is not yet the case. The influence on the vulnerable marine life on the bottom and the recovery capacity have not been sufficiently investigated. Also the consequence for the storage of CO 2 in the ocean is not clear. That is why a growing group of governments and scientists – with car manufacturers and Financial Institutions – for a break until more is known.

Now that the deadline has been missed, it appears that the ISA can now look forward to formal deep-sea mining permit applications. She would do well to refuse it for the time being. Only when the expected damage is known can it consider whether it is acceptable.

