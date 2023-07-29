The climate news has been downright alarming lately. This week, Danish scientists published in Nature Communications a paper warning of the failure of a major engine for the mighty ocean current in the North Atlantic, which controls climate over much of the world. According to new model calculations, this may come to an abrupt halt within a few decades, which is regarded as an important tipping point that can trigger further, faster change.

Models contain large uncertainties, so restraint is in order. But also in the real world outside the models, the consequences of climate change are undeniable: heat waves on land and in the ocean, the melting of polar ice caps and land glaciers.

Yes, there’s something apocalyptic about that. It is therefore not surprising that a new kind of climate thinking is emerging: apocalypsophy, as philosopher Lisa Doeland calls it. There is no escaping it, we will have to learn to die out, according to her. With her, there are more scientists, thinkers and citizens who see catastrophic climate change as a race, a foregone conclusion. Well, it’s always a good idea to acknowledge reality. Look the monster in the mouth. And it is undeniable that climate action is now moving too slowly and that some of the problems are unavoidable.

But the people who assume a certain apocalypse actually have the same blinders on as the people who deny climate change. The doomsayers also miss the fact that there are many uncertainties. Fleeing in the false certainty of doom also denies reality. Writer Rebecca Solnit took notice this week enter an essay The Guardian note that doomers are even worse than deniers: their defeatism discourages others from taking action. “They help bring about the disaster they fear,” she writes.

But what then is the alternative? Heap. As suspicious and edifying as that may sound. Not hope in the sense of sitting back and hoping that things will work out. Then hope turns into ‘hopium’: narcotic and paralyzing. But hope in the sense of continuously finding and strengthening hopeful developments already sounds better: hope as a verb, as an active, courageous attitude. “Active hope,” as activist Joanna Macy calls it. Hope as a moral task not to saddle future generations with both climate problems and despair.

What reasons for hope, then, are there? Quite a lot. The improvements in solar panels and batteries, which are happening much faster than even the most optimistic predictions, are making for a surprisingly fast turnaround. In addition, there is hope to draw from the adaptability of societies and ecosystems.

It has long been taboo in the climate movement to applaud adaptation. Al Gore even called adaptation to global warming in the 1990s ‘a kind of laziness’ that can distract from real solutions. But new insights change that picture.

Adaptation and mitigation can go hand in hand: there are solutions that can both absorb and prevent more extreme weather. The emergence of adaptive mitigation is another source of hope. For example, the large-scale planting and restoration of forests. That beats CO 2 up, cools the environment and makes areas more resilient to extreme weather, provided it is done responsibly. Or take ‘Blue Carbon’: restoring marine ecosystems such as mangroves, kelp forests and whale populations. Helping to restore these ecosystems makes the planetary system more resilient and helps to reduce CO 2 concentrations in the air. Governments and NGOs are taking this up more often.

Greener cities are another example: cities that become greener through, for example, tree planting programs are cooler in the summer, more resistant to extreme rain, and healthier soils and greenery release more CO 2 removed from the atmosphere, and the bond of inhabitants with nature measurably stronger. Look at how a city like Utrecht has become visibly greener and more liveable in less than twenty years by making neighborhoods car-free, planting greenery and making waterways in the city healthier. In other cities too, the number of tiles removed, eco-friendly wadis and green neighborhood initiatives can no longer be counted.

Except for worrying ecological tipping points there are also hopeful social tipping points. And they are also visible. No, that won’t happen automatically, and not fast enough either. Keeping hope is not the same as assuming that things will work out on their own. It is hard work, in fundamental uncertainty whether it will be enough. But the cliché is true: when hope is lost, all is lost.