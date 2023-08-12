What is left of the once famous Dutch social housing? Affordable housing in working-class neighborhoods, where workers with a small wallet found excellent accommodation. High-quality houses too, sometimes designed by renowned architects – think of the workers’ palaces by the Amsterdam School architect Michel de Klerk or the residential blocks by Stijl architect JJP Oud. Homes that were not only intended for the ‘bottom’ of society, but also for people who started to climb the social ladder. Social housing as part of the time-honored ideal of upliftment of the people.

But as with other public services in recent decades, it was only a matter of time before the consequences of privatization would also affect the social rented sector. A relatively cheap rental house for the worker must have sounded like a phenomenon of the past to staunch proponents of the free market at one point. In a post-industrial society there are no workers anymore, only enterprising freelancers. Away with old-fashioned public housing, hello free housing market.

The result of this liberalization? In the last decade alone, more than 150,000 social rental homes disappeared, city geographer Cody Hochstenbach calculated in his book worn out. While the demand for these homes is only growing.

The current housing shortage, especially when it comes to the limited supply of affordable housing, is not a natural phenomenon. In 2010, the Ministry of Housing, Spatial Planning and the Environment (VROM) was disbanded. The Housing portfolio then fell under Home Affairs. As Minister of Housing in the Rutte II cabinet, Stef Blok (VVD) pushed through the liberalization of the housing market to such an extent that he prided himself on the fact that after his resignation there was no longer a need for a separate department for housing. One of his legacies became the landlord levy, a tax on housing association housing. The government then withdrew almost completely, leaving the market to solve the problem. Investors and speculators were given free rein.

This development was in line with a trend that many municipalities followed after the financial crisis of 2008. Policymakers fell under the spell of ‘gentrification’, the ‘upgrading’ of poor neighborhoods by attracting wealthier residents. The refurbishment of these deprived neighborhoods often meant renovation or demolition of social housing, which were later sold or rented out for much more money. This policy, based on ideas from the Anglo-Saxon world, was intended to create a win-win situation: with the arrival of well-earning middle class people, the deprived neighborhoods became more mixed and the poorer residents who remained behind could now ‘raise’ themselves.

The wish is the father of the thought. In large cities in particular, this housing policy only made the gap between rich and poor more visible. The buying up of cheap corporation housing by private investors became a lucrative business. Former social housing is now being put on the market for exorbitant amounts.

As a result, social housing has been eroded to such an extent that only the poorest qualify for it. Many home seekers also earn just too much for social rent and too little for a private sector home. The teacher, nurse and police officer fall through the cracks with their modest incomes. One of the consequences: the much-needed teacher who wants to work at a school with a teacher shortage in the city cannot move into a house in the same city.

Meanwhile, the pressure on the shrinking social rented sector is only increasing. And as a growing number of people fight for the same penny, so does frustration over how the scarce supply is distributed. This is how resentment grows towards status holders who are given priority over people who have been on the list for years.

The return of a Minister for Housing in the Rutte IV cabinet was therefore desperately needed. The abolition of the landlord levy at the beginning of this year was a good first step, and the aim for 30 percent social rental housing per municipality also sent a clear signal. But it’s not just about quantity. Public housing must be given a face again. Let promising architects experiment with the design of social housing. Give tenants the pride of living in social housing.