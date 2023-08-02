“We are not here to advocate for donations to the African continent,” South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said at the Russia-Africa Summit in St Petersburg. Together with sixteen African leaders he pleaded for peace. “We have a right to interfere because the war has a negative effect on us.” Despite the flattery of Russian President Putin and his promise to send free grain to several African countries, the leaders did not come for Russian gifts. They emphasized the importance of the grain deal torpedoed by Russia a few weeks ago and called again for peace. Ramaphosa’s words will have little effect, but they do show the increasingly important role of the global South in the existing world order.

It is understandable that Ramaphosa of all people once again appealed to peace and hoped to change Putin’s view. The ties between Russia and South Africa go way back, and while Russia wanted to show that they still have friends in the world, Ramaphosa showed that friendship was not so much about giving presents, but about daring to criticize each other’s actions . With his remarks he emphasized that the African continent has an interest in independent trade policy.

African countries in particular are experiencing major problems due to the stagnating supply of food and fertilizer from both Ukraine and Russia. Food prices have risen worldwide, but especially in parts of Africa this almost immediately led to hunger. In that respect, Putin’s actions were transparent. What good are presents if the long-term guarantee is not forthcoming? The African continent has plenty of experience with benefactors and development aid, which – to put it mildly – ​​has not always worked out well. Many African countries are in danger of getting into geopolitical difficulties.

With the exception of South Sudan, all African countries are members of the Non-Aligned Movement. This Cold War relic, when countries formally said they could not choose between East or West, has regained significance since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the emerging multipolar world. Votes in the United Nations General Assembly showed how African countries in particular struggle with the associated principle of neutrality. In the new context, countries do not want to have to choose between the US and Europe on the one hand or Russia and China on the other. They choose primarily for strategic and economic self-interest – a situation they have known since the colonial days of the West, but which many Western countries will now have to get used to. This development is an ideal image in the restoration of international values ​​in which the relationship between east and west is not central, but north-east-south-west.

The relationship between the African continent and Russia is one that is emerging, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at the summit in St. Petersburg, with the interaction based on “principles of equality and mutual respect”, and on interference in each other’s internal affairs. African leaders did not fall for the opportunism this weekend, keeping their own future interests in mind. The fact that Africa is now standing up for itself and claiming a role on the world stage, even if it is out of self-interest, is an important step towards more equal relationships.