Experts did not rule out the existence of other political and economic reasons for this decision, including opening the way for Russia and China to further expand in Africa, especially since China comes second after the United States in uranium consumption, and Russia is fourth in consumption after France, which is the third in the world in uranium consumption in 2020, according to experts.

Today, media reports stated that Niger issued a decision to stop gold and uranium exports to France, as reports indicated that the decision issued by the head of the military council will be effective starting next Sunday.

Niger represents a valuable treasure for France as one of Paris’s strongest allies in the Sahel and Sahara countries, as well as being a major source of supply of uranium used in the production of electricity for millions of families in the country, as it ranks as the fourth largest producer of uranium in the world.

In 2021, Niger supplied the European Union with about 25 percent of its uranium supply, which helped produce electricity for millions of households, and nearly 35 percent of the uranium used in French reactors in 2020 came from Niger.

Speaking to “Sky News Arabia Economy”, Mazen Salhab, chief market strategist at BDSwiss MENA, said: “Niger may not be the most important country in Africa in terms of gold exports or proven reserves, but it exported gold worth $2.7 billion in 2021, according to the bank.” Also, the largest gold mines in Africa are not originally in Niger, but in Mali, Congo, Ghana and Tanzania respectively, and with regard to production, Ghana leads the African continent with more than 117.6 tons in 2021, South Africa 100 tons, Sudan 93 tons, Mali 64 tons and finally Burkina Faso is 45 tons, knowing that the global production of gold reached approximately 3 thousand tons in 2021, according to Energy Capital & Power.

It can be said that “Niger, the former French colony, had obtained nearly 100 million dollars in aid from the French Development Agency in 2021, as Niger is considered one of the poorest countries in the world and the most rapidly growing population, without forgetting that this country is one of France’s allies in the African Sahel region, and therefore it was This recent coup has an impact on Niger’s relationship with France, as some military circles in Niger consider France a colonial country and a strong message must be sent to its leadership without forgetting that the French company Orano runs very important uranium mining operations in northern Niger,” according to Salhab.

Salhab notes that “the leaders of the coup in Niger are trying to widen the margin of negotiation to obtain recognition by European countries as well as the United States of America, by suspending uranium exports to France, which it needs in its nuclear industry and energy sector, as uranium prices have risen by nearly 20 percent.” In a year, it reached $56 per pound (approximately 500 grams), and Niger is not the largest producer compared to Kazakhstan, 46 percent, Canada 10 percent, Australia 9 percent, which is the largest producer in the world, and Niger comes sixth with 5 percent of global production.

The leaders of the new coup need sources to finance their new administration, as the United States of America threatened to suspend hundreds of millions of dollars in aid, and the European Union has prepared approximately 500 million euros to support Niger between 2021 and 2024, according to Salhab, who suggested that the decision to suspend gold and uranium exports to France, as part of their plan to raise prices and secure more cash flows at a time when this bet seems difficult and futile in the medium and long term.

The chief market strategist at BDSwiss MENA denied that gold prices had been deeply affected since the coup in Niger, pointing out that gold is currently trading at $1960 an ounce, up about 2 percent in a full month, but with the influence of factors far removed from the Niger crisis.

Salhab adds, “It is important not to forget other political and economic factors in Niger’s decision, and one of them may open the way for Russia and China to further expansion in Africa, as China comes second after the United States of America in uranium consumption, and Russia is fourth in consumption after France, which is the third in the world in consumption.” uranium in 2020.

For his part, Dr. Mamdouh Salameh, a global economist and oil expert residing in Britain, said in his interview with “Sky News Arabia Economy”: “Niger’s decision to suspend gold and uranium exports to France comes in response to France sending its special forces to Niger’s neighbor Mali to attack groups of rebels who threaten the security of the country.” Niger, particularly the gold mining industry and uranium mining in Niger.

Dr. Salama stressed that France is determined to protect the uranium mining industry in Niger, which is run by the French company Areva, especially since Niger’s uranium exports to France constitute 75 percent of the uranium fuel needed by the French nuclear industry.

In turn, the economist Hussein Al-Qamzi believes that Niger’s decision to suspend gold and uranium exports to France may have come as a reaction to the European Union’s statements that it will not recognize now or in the future the coup government, although Niger is important to France with regard to uranium mining.

Al-Qamzi adds, “In general, Niger is a poor country, and at the bottom of the list of economically developing countries. If uranium is not sold to France, what will they do with it? Without exporting gold and uranium, the country will turn into an economy based on pastoralism.”