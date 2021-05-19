The use of sunscreen in summer it is essential to prevent and protect ourselves from ultraviolet rays (UV) which, in the long run, can lead to skin cancer. However, the use of these creams is polluting the oceans and their ecosystems.

Several studies have observed the presence of some of the components of sunscreens in marine fauna and flora, causing damage, for example, in the corals and reefs.

“Based on the chemical analyzes carried out, the average consumption of sun creams per bather and the local tourist data, it is estimated, conservatively, that during a summer day on a beach in Mallorca 4 kg of titanium dioxide nanoparticles from the protectants can be dumped into the sea”, Explained David Sánchez in 2014, CSIC researcher at the Mediterranean Institute for Advanced Studies on the results obtained from his research.

It may be that when we go to the beach to bathe we are not aware of the environmental danger that the application of sun creams, sprays or oils can pose. As we submerge ourselves in the water, the product is shed and releases up to 25% of these harmful chemicals for marine life.

This contamination does not occur only when we submerge ourselves in water. It also reaches the seas through the drains when we shower and we remove the cream from the body.

In the case of reefs and corals it has been observed that sunscreens cause the whitening of these. Not only do they lose their characteristic bright colors, but they are also shed from the microorganisms that live in them and that help them reproduce, which leads to their extinction.

These changes can produce, in extreme cases, eutrophication, as has happened to the Mar Menor due to excess nutrients in the salty lagoon.

How not to damage the Mar Menor this summer?



Despite the fact that the Mar Menor has run out of blue flags this year, a certification that is responsible for recognizing the quality of water for bathing, compliance with environmental regulations and user safety, the Autonomous Community ensures that the beaches of the salty lagoon are suitable for swimming according to water tests.

As we have already said, sunscreens are very important but they can damage the sea, so if this summer you can opt for sustainable options to be responsible with the environment and with the state in which the Mar Menor is located.

For this you must choose sun creams that are free of oxybenzone, also known by the name of BP-3 or Benzophenone-3, a chemical present in sunscreens around the world that acts as a UV filter.

Other of these filters that are concerned about their potential marine damage are the 4-methylbenzylidene camphor and TiO2 and ZnO nanoparticles.

Since 2018 it is prohibited both in Hawaii as Palau the sale of solar products that contain oxybenzone and octylmethoxycinnamate.

When you go to buy one of these lotions, make sure that it specifies on the packaging that it is a biodegradable product, that it is free of these chemicals and that respect the ocean.