In the absence of a date to conclude the regular phase of the Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022, Rayados still has a chance of getting into league direct, since there are only two clubs that have managed to ensure their presence: the super leader Pachuca and the Tigres.
Right now, Monterey marches in eighth place in the general table with 23 units, three less than the third and fourth, that is, Puebla and Atlas, who must also do their homework correctly in order to join the Tuzos Yet the U of Nuevo Leon.
From the outset, the team led by Victor Manuel Vucetich should also be waiting for what America does, Cruz Azul, The fringe and the red and black. In the case of sweet potatoes and foxes, you need them to definitely not add.
On the other hand, even if one of the two won, there would still be a chance and what would suit him would be a draw in the game. Young Classic between the Eagles Y Machinehowever, the difficult thing will be that The gang should beat Xolos by six or more goals to overcome the difference of the azulcremas.
In addition to this, it is difficult to see that Puebla either Atlas lose by landslide against Mazatlan Y tigers, respectively, remembering that they also have a better scoring difference. Chivas is also one position up, so if they beat Necaxa, the Regios must expect them to do so by a small difference as long as they beat the border players.
Now if Guadalajara, Necaxa and Atlético San Luis win or tie their matches and at the same time, Monterey tied or stumbled, he could fall to tenth place in the playoffs and would have to play as a visitor.
It will be this Saturday April 30 when scratched receive to Tijuana in it BBVA Bancomer Stadium and by then you will know the results of the Necaxa-Chivas Y Mazatlan-Pueblaplaying at the same time as the Atlas-Tigers and before the America-Cruz Azul.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#Monterrey #qualify #Liguilla
Leave a Reply