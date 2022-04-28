Do you think that @Rayados Can I get a direct ticket to the league? ? Yes

❤️ Not pic.twitter.com/o0gNZGzbQw — Antonio Nelli (@Antonio_Nelli) April 23, 2022

From the outset, the team led by Victor Manuel Vucetich should also be waiting for what America does, Cruz Azul, The fringe and the red and black. In the case of sweet potatoes and foxes, you need them to definitely not add.

? “No one wants to face Monterrey in a league”: ‘Ponchito’ González.

? He also assured that they see Rayados with the eyes of a champion. pic.twitter.com/ZDCM2rxn7K – The Flavor of the Ball (@elsabordelbalon) April 27, 2022

In addition to this, it is difficult to see that Puebla either Atlas lose by landslide against Mazatlan Y tigers, respectively, remembering that they also have a better scoring difference. Chivas is also one position up, so if they beat Necaxa, the Regios must expect them to do so by a small difference as long as they beat the border players.

? Maximiliano Meza, soccer player #Scratchedin conference. ? “That of who is a candidate is divided, because a different tournament is played in the Liguilla.” ? https://t.co/s7BjKHneGq pic.twitter.com/k0CgjcgXmt – ONCE Daily (@oncediariomx) April 27, 2022

It will be this Saturday April 30 when scratched receive to Tijuana in it BBVA Bancomer Stadium and by then you will know the results of the Necaxa-Chivas Y Mazatlan-Pueblaplaying at the same time as the Atlas-Tigers and before the America-Cruz Azul.