



Meera wants third child When the user asked Meera when she wanted a third child, Meera said ‘Hum do, hamare do’. It is a very successful and old slogan of family planning. Meera says that after two children, her family is complete.

Why family planning is important After marriage, it is very important for the husband and wife to talk about family planning. When to do the first child and how much gap to put in the first and second child. It is good for both family and women if such decisions are taken in advance. Doctors believe that after the first child, there should be a gap of at least 18 months in the second pregnancy. If you also want to keep a gap between the second child after the first child, then know its remedies.

Male condom Latex condoms prevent sperm from entering the body of women, which protects against pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases. Only fifteen percent of women using mail condoms were pregnant in the year. Male condom is a very cheap and effective method of contraception.

The diaphragm is made of rubber and is placed over the women's cervix before sex. Of the 100 women using it, only sixteen were pregnant during the year. Diaphragm is very cheap and a good method of contraception. However, the diaphragm has to be administered by a doctor and it does not provide protection against sexually transmitted diseases. You cannot use it during periods.

Birth control pills The most common method of contraception is to prevent ovulation by using estrogen and progestin. If the contraceptive pills are taken properly then they prove to be very effective. Only 8% of women taking these pills are pregnant. However, a doctor should be consulted once before taking birth control pills. These pills also keep menstruation regular and cramps feel less during periods. Contraceptive pills do not provide protection against sexually transmitted diseases and can cause problems such as pain, spotting, blood clots and blood pressure on touching the breast.

Vaginal ring The vaginal ring is a soft ring of plastic that goes inside the vagina. It releases hormones just like a contraceptive pill and prevents pregnancy. This keeps menstruation regular and you don't have to change the vaginal ring again and again. However, vaginal irritation due to vaginal ring or other side effects like contraceptive pill can be seen. This prevention of pregnancy does not provide protection against sexually transmitted diseases.

Copper tea The most safe and effective way to prevent pregnancy is copper tea. An intrauterine device is placed inside the woman's uterus. The device is like a strip of plastic with a T-shaped shape on one side.

