With three dates remaining, of the four teams that make up the B quadrangular of the BetPlay League 2023-II -which was described as the ‘group of death’- America is already eliminated and Millionaires He gained an important advantage in his goal of qualifying for the final. Deportivo Independiente Medellín and Nacional have options. We tell you What Millonarios needs to play in the league finalof which he is the current champion.

(You can read: Millonarios think about the 2024 Copa Libertadores: they would catch a luxury reinforcement in Junior)

With nine points out of a possible nine, Millonarios is first in the group. They are followed by DIM with six points, Nacional with three and América closes the standings with zero units.

The Bogotá team depends on itself to qualify and the next match against DIM, As a visitor, it is key. If they win, they get 12 points and leave the Antioquian red team with six units. It is also convenient for América – in the Pascual Guerrero – to beat Nacional and thus leave them with three points and practically eliminated.

What are the Millionaire accounts?​

The scenarios in which a new classification of Millionaires could occur are the following:

Early classification: This option could be given on the fifth date, as long as they beat DIM and get at least one point from their visit to América. With 13 units it would be unattainable.

(We recommend: Video: Sheyla García, furious at Eduardo Luis’s comment, took her things and left)

Tie with the DIM: In this scenario, Millonarios would maintain its three-point advantage over the red Antioquia team, but in the last two dates would need to maintain at least one point advantage to continue at the top, since the DIM has the so-called ‘invisible point’ for classifying second in the all against all.

Larry Vásquez (right), in action against Medellín. Photo: César Melgarejo – EL TIEMPO

Defeat with DIM: If those led by Alberto Gamero lose at the Atanasio Girardot next Thursday, they would be left with the same 9 points as Medellín and would lose the lead due to the ‘invisible point’. Thus things would have to, in the last two dates, add more units than the team led by Alfredo Arias.

(You can also read: Carlos Antonio Vélez takes on Lucas González after elimination from América)

Classify with one more point: It is perhaps the scenario with the least chance of occurring, but mathematically it is feasible. Millonarios would have to tie with Medellín on the next day to reach 10 units and hope that DIM himself loses his next two matches. Likewise, Nacional loses to América in Pascual Guerrero to be eliminated early.

FERNANDO UMAÑA MEJÍA

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

Read more Sports news in EL TIEMPO