There is only one day left to conclude the regular phase of the 2023 Finalization Tournament, of the Betplay Dimayor Leaguealthough many clubs are already eliminated from any possibility of accessing the Semifinal Home Runs.
Whatever happens on the last date, the current champion Millionaires He already has his place secured in the final phase, since he is sixth in the table with 30 points and even if he were to lose, the worst that could happen is that he would drop to the eighth place because the ninth Oil Alliance He is 25 and in order to enter he would be waiting for Junior from Barranquilla and Deportivo Caliboth 27, be careless.
For the last day, those led by Alberto Gamero they face Equity in it Metropolitan Roof, next Wednesday, November 8. Although they could reach 30 points, it seems almost impossible for them to take fifth place, where it is National Athletic with 33, since the goal difference is quite uneven, with the purslanes having a +13 for a +2 for the ambassadors, who would have to achieve a monumental win of more than ten goals, while hoping that The Green Paisa be defeated by another landslide.
Until now, Golden Eagles is already placed in the Group A of the Home runs having completed the regular phase as leader, while the other seven guests would be: Cali America (37), Independent Medellin (36), Tolima (3. 4), National Athletic (33), Millionaires (30), Junior (27) and Deportivo Cali (37). Nevertheless, Oil Alliance stays alive by harvesting 25, waiting for a neglect of the Shark either The sugar Bowl.
