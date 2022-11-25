Miguel Hidalgobetter known as ‘Miguelón’, was Tilsa Lozano’s partner for more than seven years and as a result of that relationship they had two children: Valentina and Massimo. However, in 2018 they announced their final separation. What happened to the businessman?

What does ‘Miguelón’, Tilsa Lozano’s ex-partner, do?

After the love break with Tilsa Lozano, Miguel Hidalgo temporarily moved away from television, which gave him the popular nickname “Miguelón”, to dedicate himself to his profession.

The father of the children of the “exvenger” is a renowned social communicator specializing in public relations.

Miguel studied at the Faculty of Communications at the University of Lima and completed a master’s degree in Social Responsibility at the Centrum of the Catholic University. In addition, he is the founder of Grupo Hidalgo, in which, together with various professionals, he generates communication strategies.

Through his social networks, he shares the performance of his work. Likewise, he publishes various photos with the communities with which he reaches agreements that favor the residents and the mining companies.

“My job is community relations (…). We are the hinge between the community and the mining industry so that a project or a license can be granted, being balanced between the company and the community. My job is not to convince the community; it is to make us realize together that mining work is good for everyone”, expressed Miguel Hidalgo to describe his work.

Why did Tilsa Lozano and ‘Miguelón’ end their relationship?

Despite being one of the show’s most stable romances, the model announced the end of their relationship in 2018, weeks after the birth of their second child, Massimo. All this happened after the “Válgame Dios” program broadcast an ampay of ‘Miguelon’ in which he was seen very affectionate with Jamila Dahabreh and other women in a nightclub.

After the video was released, rumors of an alleged infidelity began to circulate around the couple and some time later it was confirmed that the breakup.